Khloé Kardashian Is So 'Obsessed with Organizing' She Even Color-Codes Her Pajamas

Khloé Kardashian partnered up with The Children's Place for the launch of PJ Place, its new brand of adult sleep and loungewear — and twinned with her mom Kris Jenner for the cozy campaign

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 08:00 AM
Khloe and Kris Kardashian partners with Children's Place to launch its first line of pajamas for adults, PJ Place
Photo: courtesy PJ place

Khloé Kardashian has an "obsession" with pajamas.

To ring in the holiday season –— and to celebrate her love for comfy matching sets — the reality television superstar partnered up with The Children's Place to launch its new brand of sleep and loungewear for adults, PJ Place.

The PJ Place range features "cozy and stylish" pajamas, loungewear and sleep accessories including slippers, socks and eye masks for men and women, perfect for everyday.

Kardashian, who has previously fronted the brand's family holiday campaigns alongside her four-year-old daughter True and mom Kris Jenner, didn't think twice about working with the apparel destination for its latest launch.

"I know what amazing work the team is capable of. When they told me about their new adult product extension, I needed to be a part of it," she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

L: Caption . PHOTO: courtesy PJ place
R: Caption . PHOTO: courtesy PJ place

The Good American founder, 38, is photographed in a heather gray set, an eye-catching red lounge look and even twins with her mom in baby pink pajamas printed with champagne bottles and flutes, which Kardashian declares as "perfect for girls' night in."

Her momager also happens to be one of her style icons, alongside her sisters. "Growing up all together, we were always stealing each other's clothes and being influenced by what the other wore," shares Kardashian.

Khloe and Kris Kardashian partners with Children's Place to launch its first line of pajamas for adults, PJ Place
courtesy PJ place

When it comes to pajamas, the mom of two can "never have too many." Thankfully her savvy organization skills, combined with PJ Place's coordinated pieces such as its Neutrals collection, turn her growing collection into a color-coded dream.

"I am literally obsessed with organizing," Kardashian shares. "I am particular about how my clothes are stored and that goes for my pajamas also."

It's a trait that's most likely passed down from Jenner, who she says is in charge of coordinating their wholesome "fam jam" moments during their holiday festivities.

"She loves gifting us pajamas for the holidays. We all love a matching family moment," says Kardashian. "The Children's Place's matching holiday collections make it so much fun each year."

