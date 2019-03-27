Khloé Kardashian Goes All Out for Diana Ross' Birthday with Teased Hair and a Plunging Gold Gown

Khloé Kardashian is paying tribute to the Queen of Motown.

The reality star, 34, appeared to be channeling Diana Ross‘ iconic look at the singer’s star-studded 75th birthday bash on Tuesday night.

Kardashian picked a sparkly gold wrap dress that featured a plunging neckline and a high slit up the leg, and traded her normally straight locks for teased tight curls. The mom of one accessorized with gold heels, hoop earrings and gold eyeshadow.

Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were among the crowd of celebrities at the event, which also included Beyoncé.

Ross, herself, wore a bright orange ruffled dress to the night’s festivities, complete with matching earrings.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star documented the night on her Instagram story. In one video — taken during the car ride to the — she showed off her look saying, “You guys, bras like this make me want to get my boobs done because this cleavage, I mean, it’s iconic.”

Kardashian also filmed herself lip-synching to Ross’ song “Upside Down.”

Inside the party, Kardashian posed with her sister, and documented Tracee Ellis Ross‘ birthday speech to her mother, as well as Beyoncé’s rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

In her speech, Ellis Ross said jokingly that her mother was turning “47, and it’s so weird because I’m 46. She had me when she was one! So bizarre.”

At one point, Kardashian and the eldest KarJenner sibling were invited on stage while Ross performed. The sisters danced alongside her as she belted out “Take Me Higher.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ross tweeted out her appreciation to her fans.

Hooray !!Choosing love and life. 75 is a good number. I’d like to continue feeling good like this forever LOVE appreciation to all — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) March 26, 2019

“Hooray!!” the legendary singer wrote. “Choosing love and life. 75 is a good number. I’d like to continue feeling good like this forever LOVE appreciation to all.”