Khloé Kardashian Says Comments About Her Appearance Can Affect Her 'Soul and Confidence'

Khloe Kardashian is opening up after a fan slammed articles that criticized the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's looks

Khloé Kardashian has dealt with her fair share of haters on the internet. While she prefers to maintain a positive mindset when negative energy comes her way, the online ridicule can take a toll on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

When one of Kardashian's fans posted a TikTok video in her defense after seeing a slew of headlines comparing the star's looks over the years, she shared her own thoughts about the internet "bullying" in the comments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For more on the Kardashians, listen below to the episode of PEOPLE Every Day.

"I don't want anyone to kiss my ass. I'm not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone's soul and confidence," Kardashian, 36, admitted.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CLfGMALBVdU Image zoom Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story's [sic] simply for clickbait. Defending someone, Especially when we don't know one another makes [my] heart happy. That's the person I am. I like to defend what is right. Thank you everyone for you sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," the star continued, thanking the fan who posted the supportive TikTok video.

When PEOPLE recently caught up with Kardashian to discuss her new Glam Bag collaboration with IPSY, the star explained that by seeing so much hate and negativity flooded on social media, she focuses on spreading uplifting messages on her channels instead.

Khloe Kardashian Image zoom Khloe Kardashian | Credit: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

"I think the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips. Just as much negativity, there is positivity, but we don't highlight it as much as we do the negative," Kardashian said.

She explained that she doesn't like to dwell on social media shaming. Instead, Kardashian prefers to "highlight the positive" on her social media feed by sharing uplifting quotes and mantras. "Just as much as I need a little boost in my day, I would assume one out of the 133 million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see," she explained.