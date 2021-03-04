Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Self-Care Strategy and Tip for Surviving Long Zoom Meetings

Between balancing hours-long Zoom meetings and raising 2-year-old daughter True, Khloé Kardashian says there's one daily self-care practice that helps keep her mental health in check — her sweat sessions.

"For me, working out is a huge part of my life and it clears my head," Kardashian exclusively tells PEOPLE. "It makes me feel strong and accomplished. That little bit of self-care is what I need."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, explains that fitness helps her find "mental clarity" and isn't about achieving a specific number on the scale.

"It's a stress reliever. I get anxiety sometimes. It takes all of that away," she says. "A by-product of [working out] is you look good. But my main focus isn't about, 'Oh, I need to lose 5 lbs.' I don't care about the scale. I feel energized and I'm ready to chase my daughter [True] around for the day. It gives you that little oomph that I need."

The transition to working from home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was "definitely challenging" at first, Kardashian says, but she learned it's best to create boundaries to separate her work life from personal life. "When I do Zoom meetings, I go in a 'professional' room and not just sit on my bed. I still have to remember, 'Let's put on a little makeup, change the scenery and do Zoom in my office so it still feels like you're having those productive meetings," the star says.

She adds: "The other day I had a three-hour Zoom and I felt so bad because it can be so repetitive and unmotivating at times. So we have to learn. I make sure to carve out time for my daughter and myself, whether it is working out or taking a little walk."

Kardashian admits she's been living in "sweats and workout clothes" throughout the past year, but her fashion brand Good American's new relaxed '90s-inspired denim has helped her ease back into jeans.

"During the pandemic, thinking about throwing on a pair of jeans that were super tight has not been something I've been excited to do. It's probably sad to say, but I really have not put on a dress or something really fancy in about a year. So this gives me an excuse to wear denim and still be super comfortable," she says.