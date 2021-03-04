Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Self-Care Strategy and Tip for Surviving Long Zoom Meetings
The Good American co-founder carves out time for daily workouts to help ease stress and anxiety
Between balancing hours-long Zoom meetings and raising 2-year-old daughter True, Khloé Kardashian says there's one daily self-care practice that helps keep her mental health in check — her sweat sessions.
"For me, working out is a huge part of my life and it clears my head," Kardashian exclusively tells PEOPLE. "It makes me feel strong and accomplished. That little bit of self-care is what I need."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, explains that fitness helps her find "mental clarity" and isn't about achieving a specific number on the scale.
"It's a stress reliever. I get anxiety sometimes. It takes all of that away," she says. "A by-product of [working out] is you look good. But my main focus isn't about, 'Oh, I need to lose 5 lbs.' I don't care about the scale. I feel energized and I'm ready to chase my daughter [True] around for the day. It gives you that little oomph that I need."
The transition to working from home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was "definitely challenging" at first, Kardashian says, but she learned it's best to create boundaries to separate her work life from personal life. "When I do Zoom meetings, I go in a 'professional' room and not just sit on my bed. I still have to remember, 'Let's put on a little makeup, change the scenery and do Zoom in my office so it still feels like you're having those productive meetings," the star says.
She adds: "The other day I had a three-hour Zoom and I felt so bad because it can be so repetitive and unmotivating at times. So we have to learn. I make sure to carve out time for my daughter and myself, whether it is working out or taking a little walk."
Kardashian admits she's been living in "sweats and workout clothes" throughout the past year, but her fashion brand Good American's new relaxed '90s-inspired denim has helped her ease back into jeans.
"During the pandemic, thinking about throwing on a pair of jeans that were super tight has not been something I've been excited to do. It's probably sad to say, but I really have not put on a dress or something really fancy in about a year. So this gives me an excuse to wear denim and still be super comfortable," she says.
When Kardashian's really looking to feel her most confident and gets all dressed up, she usually likes to grab a high heel. "I think it does depends on where you're going, but a great pair of heels always does that for you," she says. "Even if it's a smaller, shorter heel, I think the way that you walk, you exude a little more confidence and you own the room a little more."
