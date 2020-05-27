Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This “mommy and me” sweat sesh is not for the faint of heart

Khloe Kardashian Just Crushed an Insane Workout with Her Daughter in These Comfy Sneakers — and They're on Sale

Khloe Kardashian isn’t one to shy away from intense workouts. Her Instagram feed is sprinkled with at-home gym selfies, motivational quotes, and sweat sessions, and while we’re always impressed by her determination, her latest workout post really had us doing a double take.

While most of us were relaxing this past Memorial Day weekend, Khloe posted a video slideshow to her Instagram feed showcasing her not-so-relaxing workout. In the video Khloe can be seen running uphill while pulling her daughter, True, in a cart behind her. In the next slides she posts the rest of our workout (yes, running uphill with a two year old is apparently the warm up), which includes a leg-press machine and 15-pound weighted dumbbells. And while this was all impressive, we couldn’t help but notice her footwear choice, a hot pink pair of Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 that are currently on sale.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 sneakers are perfect for long distance training thanks to an ultra-lightweight upper and cushioned midsole. The mesh design makes these shoes not only light but also breathable — ideal for sweaty summer workouts. Paired with an extra-padded rubber outsole that minimizes impact and adds traction support, it makes sense that Khloe chose these comfy and performance-enhancing sneakers for her most intense workout.

And Khloe isn’t the only fan of the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2. Happy customers agree that these shoes are worth every penny. One reviewer praises the shoes for helping her shave “three minutes off run time” and another raved that their “marathon time has improved because of these shoes.”

Available in eleven color options, we suggest snagging these shoes while they’re currently on sale. If they can withstand that Khloe Kardashian workout, we have a feeling the comfy sneakers can take on anything.

Image zoom Nike

Buy It! Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2, $157.97 (orig. $180); nike.com