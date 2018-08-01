Khloé Kardashian's Bob Is the Real Deal: All About the Star's 'Liberating' New Look

Khloé Kardashian‘s bob is back!

After testing the waters and cutting her extensions into a short, chin-grazing style last week, PEOPLE confirms Kardashian, 34, turned to pro hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons to make the big chop a reality this weekend. She debuted the new look at the City of Hope charity poker tournament on Sunday.

In just about an hour, Fitzsimons cut off five inches of Kardashian’s hair to create an “ultra modern, sleek blunt bob with no layers.”

Kardashian got the idea to bring back her bob, after keeping her ends long throughout her entire pregnancy, on the set of her latest Good American shoot for the brand’s new activewear collection.

Rich Fury/Getty

“On campaigns we usually do a bunch of different looks and lengths to mirror the style of the looks. For this campaign, we decided to bring back the ‘KoKo bob’ that she hasn’t had since before her pregnancy – I think this was about the time she tweeted about cutting it,” Fitzsimons tells PeopleStyle.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

He adds, “When we got the photos back, she looked so amazing – it’s such a beautiful look and she looked so confident that she ultimately decided it was time to bring it back permanently.”

Although Kardashian’s been mulling over the idea to cut her a hair for “a few weeks,” she spontaneously decided to go through with the chop on Sunday before the charity event.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“We weren’t planning to do the cut on Sunday, but everyone was complimenting her on the bob look from the Good American photos and she looked so amazing in it, so we knew it was time to cut it,” Fitzsimons says. “I think the ‘trial’ [with hairstylist Justine Marjan] definitely helped her make the decision.”



Rich Fury/Getty

Kardashian — who Fitzsimons says “knows exactly what she wants” — didn’t even need to use inspiration photos for her new look. “She loves her bob a little longer in the front, just tapering the shoulder. And very, very blunt. We left it a little longer for the moment, but may cut a little shorter soon,” he adds.

Besides looking super chic, keeping the star’s bob longer in the front also makes the style more functional. “The trick with Khloé’s bob is that it’s actually a little bit longer in the front, so it can be pulled back into a ponytail,” Fitzsimons tells us.

Once Fitzsimons showed Kardashian the final completed look, the star immediately fell in love. “She was so happy and loved it,” he says. “She had long hair for long, I think this was a really liberating move for her.”



Fitzsimons continues, “She’s been excited to get back to fitness, which she loves, and this cut inspires a lot of confidence. Short hair really does require a lot of confidence – there’s nothing to hide behind – but she really rocks it.”

— with reporting by Jackie Fields