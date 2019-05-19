Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Sexy Neon Pink Bikini on Girls' Trip with Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian is spending time with her daughter True while taking a few days off.

Sharing another photo from her sunny Turks and Caicos vacation on Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, posted a bikini-clad photo of herself and her “water baby.”

In the image, Kardashian shows off her fit frame in a sexy neon pink bikini from White Fox Swim and a Lack of Color hat while standing in the water and holding her 13-month-old daughter True on her hip.

Choosing to let the family snapshot speak for itself, the proud mama simply captioned the shot with a heart emoji.

The Revenge Body host has been sharing plenty of pictures from her time abroad, including several showing her and True dressed in their warm-weather best.

On Friday, she shared a sweet snap, captioned, “Paradise found,” in which the star lounges on the sand with her feet in the ocean as True sits between her legs, leaning forward to explore in the water.

The second image depicts a smiley True dressed all in pink, including a striped swimsuit and baby turban, and holding a pair of pink, heart-shaped sunglasses as she sits on her mama. “My Water Baby 💞,” Kardashian wrote.

Also on the girls’ trip were sister Kourtney Kardashian and BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

The serene snaps come days after TMZ shared an advance clip of Kardashian’s appearance on Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser, where she praised True’s dad, her ex Tristan Thompson, for being a present, attentive father.

“I know [True’s] dad is a great person,” she said, adding of the 28-year-old NBA player’s presence at their daughter’s first birthday bash last month, “I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it.”

The party marked the first time Kardashian and Thompson had been seen together since news of his cheating scandal involving former family friend Jordyn Woods broke in February.

Kardashian also admitted that the lavish outdoor celebration — which included butterfly decorations, cotton-candy vendors, approximately $8,500 worth of whimsical balloons and more — was more for her than her daughter, although she regrets nothing because of the “memories” she will be able to look back on through photos.

“I just wanted a happy, heavenly place, but I know that she’s gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do,” said the Good American mogul. “Me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor looking at our old photo albums, talking.”

“We don’t remember. We remember what our parents told us and we act like we know everything about this photo,” she added “And I want to give [True] the same thing.”