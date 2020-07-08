"I look so young in this photo, I love it! Lol maybe it’s the hoodie?!," Khloe Kardashian captioned her shot

Khloe Kardashian Says She Looks 'So Young' While Modeling Scott Disick’s Talentless Label Hoodie

Forget the fountain of youth, Khloe Kardashian may have found a new alternative for looking young.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 36, posted a photo of herself on Instagram rocking a tie-dye hoodie from Scott Disick's Talentless clothing line, while commenting on her youthful — and almost unrecognizable — look in her caption.

"Tie Dye @talentless. I look so young in this photo 🤪 I love it!" Khloe captioned her shot. "Lol maybe it’s the hoodie?!," she added.

Disick, 37, commented on Khloe's post, "Now that's talent," to which the Good American founder replied, "@letthelordbewithyou my new career? @talentless model?" before Disick added, "@khloekardashian not just model. Supermodel."

The mom of one paired the hoodie with a fitted black latex mini-skirt and white sneakers, topped off with her recently dyed brown hair.

Disick's ex, Sofia Richie, was also previously photographed wearing the same Talentless hoodie. The 21-year-old model shared a post of herself to Instagram on Monday, posing on the beach in the tie-dyed hoodie along with white-and-brown colored bikini bottoms.

Disick liked Richie's photo and the Talentless official Instagram account also commented on the post with a fire emoji.

The Instagram shot comes just after Disick and Richie were spotted enjoying a day at the beach together on the Fourth of July in Malibu, the first time since their recent split in May.

"They seemed happy together but more friendly than romantic," a source previously told PEOPLE.