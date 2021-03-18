Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

After the success of Good American's debut swimwear collection, we predict these suits will sell out fast

Khloé Kardashian's Latest Good American Swim Drop Is Here — See Her Model in the Sexy New Campaign

Swimsuit season is right around the corner, and Khloé Kardashian's new Good American swim drop will get you hyped for it.

After debuting its swim collection last June and selling out within five days of launching, it's no surprise that Kardashian's size-inclusive fashion brand brought swimwear back for summer 2021.

"This collection is incredible - we designed it to provide you with multiple levels of support + coverage to make you look and feel confident and sexy," Kardashian, 36, said on her Instagram as she modeled the Scoop Bikini Top and Perfect Fit Bottoms in a pool.

Kardashian also shared more sexy shots on Instagram, while modeling the same metallic silver bikini as she relaxed in the pool.

Good American Swim Image zoom Credit: Good American

The collection (which just went on sale today) includes five new styles that offer support, adjustability and smoothing in sizes 0-8 and XS-5XL. In more campaign photos, Kardashian modeled the Perfect Fit Top, which is Good American's take on a classic triangle bikini. The line also includes a '90s-inspired one-piece and sheer, sexy coverup.

The '90s have been a major source of inspiration for Good American's latest designs, which also include a recently launched loose-fitting denim collection.

"I've been pushing to do '90s denim for over two years now," Kardashian told PEOPLE when the Good American Good '90s collection launched. "This has been something I really took control over. I think I had not only myself in mind but my younger sisters too, because Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] love the baggy denim. I think everyone in my family now has something they can wear from Good American."