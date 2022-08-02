Khloé Kardashian Models New Good American Denim Swimsuit in Sexy Mirror Snap

In her latest Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian rocks a beach-ready design from her company Good American

Khloé Kardashian is still in vacation mode following a beach getaway last month.

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star, 38, shared a selfie and video of herself modeling a denim swimsuit from her brand Good American on Instagram.

"Denim Swim @goodamerican," she captioned the post.

In the clip, Khloé poses in the swim set including Denim Demi Top and the matching Denim Better Bikini Bottom. She adjusts her hair as shows off her bikini in the mirror. She also shared a mirror selfie of herself rocking the look.

Khloé's friends were quick to praise the outfit in the comment section.

"Sickening 🔥," Malika Haqq wrote and in a second comment, added, "I want you and the suit Ma."

The Good American account responded as well, writing, "Denim Queen 👑 ❤️🔥"

Khloé's latest photoshoot comes just one week after she was photobombed by nieces North West, 9, and Penelope Disick, 10, while taking photos on the beach.

The Keeping Up with Kardashians alum posted photos from her recent beach getaway to Instagram last week — and, in one set of pictures, she documented being photobombed by her two nieces.

"I swear I'm almost done with vacation photos 🤣," Khloé joked in the caption, adding: "My Nieces won't let me live and take my content."

In the Instagram carousel, two photos show Khloé posing in the water in her blue bikini. But, in the third photo, she is joined by Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope and Kim Kardashian's daughter North.

Last month, Khloé — who is mom to True Thompson and is expecting another baby with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate — shared more photos out in the sun with her 4-year-old daughter.

Khloé posted a series of snapshots in a slideshow on her Instagram, showing her bonding with True, who hung onto her mom's back, as the pair took a dip in the water.

