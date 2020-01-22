Khloé Kardashian Goes Glam in a Slinky Metallic Gown with Risqué Sky-High Slit

Khloé Kardashian brought the glam factor to the red carpet at a fashion event in Hollywood on Tuesday night.

To celebrate clothing line Abyss by Abby, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, stepped out in a sultry one-shoulder chrome gown by the designer (which you can snag online for $260.17!), which features a front cutout and slinky side slit going all the way up to her hip. Kardashian accessorized the dramatic look with a $5,695 crystal Judith Leiber stack of cash clutch, strappy metallic stilettos and round diamond studs.

Also in attendance was Kardashian’s close family friend Larsa Pippen and younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend Tyga, who performed at the party.

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty

Inside the event, Kardashian shared multiple snaps of a dancer posing with an enormous snake, which the star fearlessly pet. “Thank you for having me at your beautiful event @abyssbyabby,” Kardashian said.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The event marks the star’s first red carpet of the year, after keeping a low profile the last few weeks, spending time with her 21-month-old daughter True Thompson.

The reality star and her daughter celebrated Chicago West, the youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, when she rang in her 2nd birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed painting party last week.

Image zoom

“My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me,” Kardashian wrote alongside a series of sweet photos with True. “She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed 💕 I was melting lol These days I’m soft🙄.”