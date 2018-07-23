Khloé Kardashian loves rocking short hair, but the new mom isn’t ready to lose her current long length just yet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, has been putting in hard work at the gym to lose her pregnancy weight after giving birth to daughter True Thompson and despite already losing 33 pounds, Kardashian wants to shed a little more weight before bringing back her “favorite” short bob hairstyle.

After one fan tweeted a picture of Kardashian rocking a bob saying, “Khloé with short hair was everything,” the star quickly replied to explain why she has been keeping her length lately.

“Short hair is my favorite!! But I still need to lose a few more pounds and then I’ll cut it again,” she wrote.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In a post on her app last week, Kardashian credited her quick post-pregnancy weight loss to a “combination of breastfeeding and being very active.”

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week,” said Kardashian, who welcomed her firstborn with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April.

“Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” said Kardashian, who added, “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Since welcoming True on April 16, Kardashian’s been documenting her rigorous workout regimen with fans on Instagram and Snapchat. “The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in a clip on Snapchat.

“It’s much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up,” she added.

Just three months after giving birth and ramping up her gyms sessions again, Kardashian slipped back into a swimsuit, but the star got candid with fans on Twitter, explaining that her body didn’t look exactly as it seemed on social media.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“And I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini… Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video LOL laying down is a game changer. I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping,” Kardashian tweeted.

As for the critics who began slamming Kardashian’s dieting methods to lose her baby weight, the reality star was quick to clap back.

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets,” she tweeted. “It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food.”