Khloé Kardashian celebrated Kylie Skin in the most appropriate way — by showing some skin!

The Revenge Body star, 34, showed up to support sister Kylie Jenner at the launch event for her new beauty brand on Tuesday night, at a skating-rink party attended by all the sisters (sans Kendall Jenner), Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and many of the famous family’s pals dressed in shades of pink.

For the fashion-forward festivities, held at a skating rink in the L.A. area, Khloé opted for an off-the-shoulder, body-hugging light-pink Vex Latex catsuit and matching stilettos.

Completing the eye-catching ensemble, the reality-television personality carried a sequined clutch and sported a long, pink ponytail that fell down to her thighs.

Image zoom Malika Haqq and Khloé Kardashian NEMO/BACKGRID

She showed off her outfit further in a video on Kylie’s Instagram story, turning around to give the camera a view from the back. Khloé and her best friend Malika Haqq also had a bit of fun on the former’s Instagram story, with Haqq flipping Khloé’s ponytail around for a playful video.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Khloé has been rocking the skintight pink look as of late. On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos of herself channeling her inner Barbie for a new Good American shoot, promoting her activewear line.

For the look, Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a neon pink sports bra paired with matching biker shorts, which just dropped online for purchase. She styled her platinum blonde hair in a high ponytail and wore reflective sunglasses that featured a pink rim.

Sharing a photo from her sunny Turks and Caicos vacation the previous day, Khloé posted a bikini-clad photo of herself holding her “water baby,” 13-month-old daughter True.

In the image, Kardashian showed off her fit frame in a sexy neon pink bikini from White Fox Swim and a Lack of Color hat while standing in the water and holding her baby girl on her hip.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian

On May 13, Khloé’s little sister Kylie, 21, announced her newest business venture, which officially launches on Thursday with six core products suitable for every skin type.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!” she said on Instagram.

“Building my makeup line from the ground-up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!” Kylie added. “Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc. separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys!”

Soon after announcing the project, she revealed the six products (all under $30!) coming in Kylie Skin’s initial launch: Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Cream.