Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Dish on Each Other's Personal Style: 'Dealing with a Princess'

The mother-daughter duo got candid about personal style, workwear and Good American's clothing in a new interview with Marie Claire

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 23, 2023 01:12 PM
kris jenner, khloe kardashian
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are no strangers to a board room or business meeting, so their business-appropriate style is something they have come to perfect.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the mother-daughter duo opened up about signature styles, shopping, empowering pieces and redefining workwear with Good American's latest Bosswear collection.

When in conversation about their workwear uniforms, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner fam said, "My uniform is what I start with every morning, and it's usually a dark-colored bodysuit, a blazer, and either leggings or pants," adding, "Khloé, those Scuba suits and that fabric has changed my life."

kris jenner, khloe kardashian
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kardashian continued the conversation, saying, "There's so much truth in the saying 'dress for success.' I try to pick outfits that make me feel confident. That's so personal to who you are, but a blazer makes anyone feel powerful [and look like] they know what they're talking about."

The duo followed the conversation by talking about each other's signature style.

Kardashian hilariously said when she looks at her mom's style, she feels like she's "watching Dynasty." She went on to compliment her momager, though, adding, "You give me everything you need to give me like every inch of you is thought through, and it makes sense."

Kardashian also compared her mom's style to her own, saying, "Whereas I don't think about all the details all the time—I'm like, 'I just gotta go, I gotta run out the house,' but you think about every last centimeter on your body when it comes to making it all tie in. I respect that. I need to put a little bit more effort into myself."

Her mom championed her daughter's style, though, telling her, "I admire your style because it's edgy, sexy, and stunning. Your style is your own—you take all the pieces you wear and make them delicious." She added, "I think you're yummy."

However, Jenner poked fun at her daughter, saying it could be easier to put more effort into her style if she followed her lead and laid out her clothes the night before.

kris jenner, khloe kardashian
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Kardashian joked that when her mom comes over to her house, which is next door to her own, she can be a diva — in the best way. "It's like I'm always dealing with a princess. Or a queen!" Kardashian said, because of all Jenner's jewels, glitz, glamour and bags.

Jenner also praised her daughter and her business partner, Emma Grede, for the latest Good American collection and its products, like the aforementioned Scuba Suit, because of its redefinition of workwear, inclusive sizing and woman-centered designs, which aren't the norm in many clothing companies.

"Khloé, I am so proud of you and Emma," Jenner shared. "You guys really rewrote the rules of fashion by putting inclusivity as your top priority. All women deserve to find that perfect-fitting dress, wide-leg trousers, or jeans. And the silhouettes you and Emma have created are perfect, and they look so good on everybody."

Kardashian comically responded, "Thank you. Oh my gosh, someone get me a tissue."

