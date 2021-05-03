Kris Jenner Calls Khloé Kardashian a 'Devoted and Amazing' Mom in Bulgari Mother's Day Campaign

The mother-daughter duo modeled over $375,000 worth of jewels for a campaign in celebration of Mother's Day

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are celebrating their unbreakable bond (and a little bling) this Mother's Day.

The mother-daughter duo each gushed about their tight-knit relationship as they shared beautiful portrait, in which they modeled over $375,000 worth of Bulgari diamonds for the Italian jewelry label's Mother's Day campaign.

The campaign photos, shot by photographer Greg Swales, show Jenner, 65, and Kardashian 36, sweetly embracing each other and adoringly gazing into each others eyes while modeling jewels from Bulgari's Serpenti Viper collection.

Jenner proudly called Kardashian "the strongest woman I know" in the heartfelt message she shared on Instagram alongside their campaign.

"You are so beautiful inside and out, fearless in everything you do and stand for, and you go out of your way to make others feel loved, special and appreciated," she continued. "The way you always follow your heart and are so unequivocally and unapologetically YOU is my favorite part of who you are... and the way you are so inspiring to so many makes me so proud and in awe of you!"

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner celebrate Mother’s Day with BVLGARI in iconic Serpenti Viper jewelry. Credit: Courtesy Bvlgari

She went on to call her daughter "one of the most devoted and amazing mothers I have ever known ... Watching you with little True makes my heart full. The way you love and uplift others is so honest, and so powerful, that you can actually change how people view themselves, and that is something truly special."

Kardashian also penned a sweet note to her mom on Instagram in return.

"Mommy, my guiding light, my mentor, my idol, my best friend, my Queen," Kardashian said. "You have always put my happiness first. As a child I felt your love, I knew your warmth and your support, but your selflessness could only be fully understood when I became a mother myself."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to thank her mom for always putting family first.

"There is nothing you wouldn't do for me, and for all of us. Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for us," Kardashian said. "Thank you for the lessons you taught me. I love you more than you will ever know, and today and every day I celebrate you."

Kardashian previously told PEOPLE that's grateful to have inherited her favorite physical feature from her mom.

"It's so funny. The older I get, the more everyone tells me I look more like my mom. I didn't realize how much she and I have the exact same cheeks — I have really big cheeks!" Kardashian said in PEOPLE's 2021 Beautiful Issue. "When we smile, we kind of have these big balls."