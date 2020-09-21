The Ipsy brand partner is always on the hunt for "for new products and inspiration for my next glam"

Khloé Kardashian Isn't Afraid to Be Bold With Beauty: 'You Name a Look, I've Tried It'

Khloé Kardashian knows her way around a makeup bag, and says she learned about having fun with beauty by watching her two older sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian "experiment and try new things" when they were growing up.

"Makeup and skincare is essentially in my DNA," Kardashian tells PEOPLE exclusively. And while she's taken some "tips and tricks from what they were doing" along the way, Kardashian's since found "an approach to beauty that's all my own."

"I never like to stick with one look for too long. Short hair, major glam, bright lips — you name a look, I’ve tried it," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, says. "You get to be a different character every single day and experiment. To me, beauty should be anything but boring. It's a form of self-expression. There’s really no right or wrong, it’s more about how it makes you feel."

Her most recent beauty change? Going back to her brunette roots after years as a blonde. And Kardashian says she's loving it. "I’m having a lot of fun as a 'new' brunette. I love to change things up whenever I’m getting too comfortable with a look," she explains. "It’s whatever makes you feel more playful and daring."

Since Kardashian's always down to switch-up her hair or makeup, she is constantly on the hunt "for new products and inspiration for my next glam," she says. So when the star discovered beauty subscription service Ipsy, which delivers signature Glam Bags filled with five beauty products for $12 a month, she jumped at the opportunity to be the brand's new partner.

"I love how Ipsy sends products that are personalized to each person, because we’re all different. We each have different needs and different tastes — and I believe what makes us unique is what makes us beautiful," Kardashian says.

One of the star's current makeup obsessions is a mascara she got inside her own Ipsy Glam Bag. "I now cannot live without this sample-size mascara. I never leave the house without mascara, but I find that it can dry out pretty quickly," Kardashian says. "With the smaller size, I get this little compact tube that I can carry on the go, and it never dries out before I run out. Genius!"

To celebrate the partnership, Kardashian will be going head-to-head against TikTok superstar Addison Rae in a "Make-Off" challenge where they do their glam using only tiny hands, which will air on Ipsy's IGTV on Sept. 24 at 9p.m. EST.

"I had so much fun competing against Addison in the Ipsy Make-Offs! Honestly those tiny hands are super challenging to work with, but I had way more fun than I would’ve ever thought," Kardashian tells PEOPLE. "There were times that we were both laughing so hard I didn’t think either of us could finish."