Khloé Kardashian Shares Hilarious Explainer for People Who Mix Her Up with Kourtney: 'Resemblance Is Uncanny'

Khloé Kardashian is over people confusing her with her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The Good American co-founder, 38, shared a hilarious, tongue-in-cheek explainer for those who mix up the siblings on her Instagram Monday in a series of posts on her Story.

Asking fans to stop calling her by her 44-year-old sister's name, Khloé's first post began, "Hey so for those who can't tell me and Kourtney Kardashian apart this is for you. I totally understand how we look like identical twins so this might be challenging for some but hopefully this presentation will help. Especially to the people that were screaming 'Kourtney, Kourtney' as I walked by... This one's got you 🤍."

The Kardashians star then went on to share photos of Kourtney alongside photos of herself and pointed out the pair's very obvious differences.

"This is my sister Kourtney," wrote Khloé alongside a snapshot of Kourtney with a dark bob and black lipstick. "She's pretty fabulous, gorgeous, hysterical… So I get how people mix us up."

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

"A few ways to tell us apart is that 99% of the time Kourt is a brunette, where as I am 99% of the time a blonde," she continued. "I get it she is hot as f---... Again, maybe this is where people blending us together because we are f------ identical in the way we look."

She added alongside a photo of herself with long blonde locks, "This is what I look like on a great day and during golden hour."

Khloé also pointed out the pair's height differences, noting Kourtney is 5 ft. 1 in. "Something that might help is that Kourtney is quite tiny... I am about 5 ft. 10 in.," she wrote. "This is quite a height difference, so if we're standing next to each other, even though our beauty seems to be identical to one another, the height is a dead giveaway."

Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Story. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

This was followed by a height graph featuring all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters — including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — and Khloé using arrows to show how much taller she is than her older sister. "The resemblance is uncanny. Yes, I get it."

The reality star also couldn't help but mention that during Kourtney's Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker last April, the Elvis impersonator officiating the ceremony told Barker to say, "I, Travis, take you, Khloé, to be my wife."

Reflecting on the mix-up on her Stories, Khloé continued, "Even Mr. Elvis Presley while he was marrying my sister @kourtneykardash and Travis called her Khloé… This happens to us on a daily basis multiple times a day. I'm being conservative by saying a daily basis."

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The hilarious moment was shown in the couple's Hulu Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis wedding special last month, with Kourtney hysterically laughing at the mistake during their tequila-fueled nuptials and falling to the fall.

As Travis attempted to lift his wife-to-be from the floor and the Elvis impersonator apologized, Kourtney told the Blink-182 drummer, 47, "I'm gonna cry. Wait, we need to FaceTime Khloé, we need to FaceTime her. She's gonna literally die."

"This is the best," laughed Travis, while the Elvis impersonator added, "I won't make that mistake again."

Concluding her posts about people mistaking her and Kourtney for one another, Khloé wrote, "I hope my presentation helped those that have been confused for over 20 years ❤️❤️❤️❤️."