Rumors started swirling that Khloé Kardashian might be engaged to Tristan Thompson after the star was first spotted sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand at a friend’s birthday dinner in L.A. earlier this week. But since then, Kardashian, who just celebrated her 34th birthday yesterday, has conveniently concealing her ring finger in some photographs, leading us to wonder if the star could be hiding an engagement ring from the world.

Just two days after Kardashian was photographed wearing the diamond ring while out with Thompson in L.A., the star’s sister Kim Kardashian West posted a photo of the two together with their newborn daughters Chicago, 5 months, and True, 5 weeks, which appears to have been taken about two weeks ago when Kardashian West wore braids to the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

As Kardashian held her daughter and niece in her arms for the shot, the new mom subtlety covered up all of her left hand fingers by clasping her right hand over it to hide what could be a diamond ring underneath.

Kim Kardsahian/Instagram

But during her backyard birthday celebration with friends and family yesterday, Kardashian flashed her bare left ring finger on various Instagram Story videos posted by her sisters.

When she opened up a Balenciaga money print handbag gifted from Kardashian West and her niece North, Kardashian’s left hand clearly did not have the huge diamond sparkler she was spotted wearing a few days prior.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In another photo of all of the KarJenner sisters (minus Kourtney Kardashian, who’s vacationing in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima) shared on Instagram by sister Kendall Jenner, Kardashian’s hands were strategically cropped out.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

But then Kardashian West posted the exact same photo on her own Instagram Story, except without cropping it, so fans could definitely see Khloé’s bare left hand.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

At this time, it still remains unclear if Kardashian’s new bling is in fact an engagement ring, a present from Thompson for her birthday or just a piece of jewelry she purchased for herself.

Since Kardashian and Thompson’s return to L.A., a source told PEOPLE that they “seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal.”

“Khloé’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source shared, adding, “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can. No one was anticipating he was going to come out with her and that they would be so public last night.”

News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke just two days before they welcomed their first child together, daughter True, on April 12. Despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Kardashian opted to remain in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, with her baby girl.

Splash News

A source also told PEOPLE that while nothing is set in stone, the new mom is thinking about what her future with Thompson might look like.

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source says. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”