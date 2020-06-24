Khloé Kardashian's Brand Good American Launches Inclusive Swimwear Line Two Years in the Making

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"We spent the time and resources into making this a strong collection so women can feel confident and beautiful, always," Kardashian tells PEOPLE exclusively of the latest drop from her brand, which she founded alongside her friend and business partner Emma Grede

"Swim has been in the works for nearly two years — it was our most requested category," Kardashian told PEOPLE exclusively of the 30-piece Good Swim collection. "Like everything at Good American, we listen to our customers to understand their wants and needs as a way to inform our launches and that holds true with Good Swim."

Kardashian, who modeled a variety of the sizzling swimsuits herself for the campaign, adds that she used to find it really challenging to find swimwear that made her feel confident.

"It can be extremely frustrating and challenging to find swimwear that fits right and makes you look and feel sexy," she says. "It is for that exact reason that we spent the time and resources into making this a strong collection so women can feel confident and beautiful, always."

"We chose fun prints like leopard that we know our customer loves, mixed with solids that can be paired with really anything," Kardashian says of the line. "What we liked most about the prints is that they are neutral. The collection also features belts and coverups to help complete the look or to pair with other pieces in your wardrobe. It's hard to find full looks to wear to the pool or the beach and we simply wanted to make the shopping experience for swim all around an easy one."

Good American co-founder Emma Grede tells PEOPLE that "inclusivity and representation" remain core values at the brand — and the swim line, which ranges from size XS to 5X is no exception.

"We want our customers to know that with Good American, they'll always find the very best fit, period," Grede says. "Every style in our swim collection was created with a fit-first philosophy and designed specifically for women of all shapes and sizes, because we know how tough it can be to shop for swimwear."

That attention to fit includes suits with double drawstrings and wider straps that provide full coverage and support, as well as belts that accentuate waistlines and high-rise bottoms with unique tummy-tucking technology.

"We incorporated even the smallest details to give women that extra support so they can look and feel their best," Grede shares.

For Grede, the Good Waist bottom has become "an amazing staple" in her swimwear wardrobe.

"It has that signature Good American fit that is also found in our denim and leggings," she shares. "I love pairing this with our Better Band Top because it's comfortable and easy to wear when running around with my kids. Plus it’s reversible, so I can get more than one look out of it."

At the top of Kardashian's rotation is the Hot Shoulder One-Piece.

"It has an adjustable strap which makes it super easy to customize and fit my body, and the tie adds a cute accent that also accentuates my waist," she says. "I’ve been pairing this style with one of our sarongs for a complete look. I just love how easy it is to feel fully outfitted, comfortable and ready to go for any pool day."

For both Kardashian and Grede, prioritizing exercise while running the GA business out of their homes has helped them find structure against the backdrop of the pandemic — and makes them feel more confident in their swimwear.

"Working out has been crucial for my mental health and to me, fitness is totally about the mind, body and spirit," Kardashian says. " I normally wake up early and work out first-thing in the morning, it sets the tone for my entire day."