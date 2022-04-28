The size-inclusive denim brand and Zara are joining forces on a limited-edition capsule dropping May 5th

Khloé Kardashian's Good American Teams with Zara on New Collection: Everything You Need to Know!

When it comes to finding a staple pair of jeans, Khloé Kardashian's Good American brand has all of the style bases covered. And it's time to mark your calendars, because the label's latest launch will have you reaching for your credit cards.

Good American and fashion retailer Zara are joining forces for a limited-edition, size-inclusive collection of denim pieces. The collaboration merges the best of both fashion giants, incorporating Good American's signature designs (like its gap-proof waistbands and sculpting, flexible fabric) with Zara's fashion-forward thinking.

"I am so proud to announce America's most inclusive fashion brand joining forces with the world's largest fashion retailer @zara!!!" Kardashian, 37, said of the collaboration on Instagram. "The denim collection of your dreams coming to a city near you🤍" She went on writing,"I can't wait for you all to get your hands on these🤍"

The collection features classic Good American denim silhouettes (including the Classic Slim, High-Rise Skinny, '90s Relaxed and Classic Bootcut), a sculpting jumpsuit, a relaxed shacket and staple black and white tank tops and tees. Available sizes include 000-30 and XS-XL with prices ranging from $25-$90.

The campaign, which was shot by Mario Sorrenti Gacross, stars an inspiring cast of the industry's leading curve models and notable faces, including Precious Lee, Devyn Garcia, Georgia Palmer, Quannah Chasinghorse, Luca Biggs, Eden Joi and Kayako Higuchi.

Khloé Kardashian's Good American Launching Zara Collection Credit: Mario Sorrenti

The collaboration also checks off the sustainability box "made up of both recycled and ecologically grown cotton, a reflection of Zara's Join Life standard and Good American's recent B Corp certification."

The capsule will be available to shop in stores and online in the U.S. on May 5th.

Khloé Kardashian's Good American Launching Zara Collection Credit: Mario Sorrenti

Body inclusivity and empowering designs have been at the forefront of Good American since the beginning.

"Emma [Grede] and I created Good American because we wanted jeans that can fit real women—and we really feel like this has been lacking in the market," The Kardashians star told Harper's Bazaar on the inspiration behind the brand in 2016.

She continued: "I'm very proud of the message Emma and I are trying to get out into the world and we really hope that it transcends into making women feel empowered in their own skin and knowing that there's a line that's going to give you all these trends, you can still be fashion-forward and have everything that the "normal" girls have…"

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Good American/Dennis Leupold

Since then Good American has also expanded into swimwear with its Good American Swim collections.

"After receiving such amazing feedback… it was clear there was a need to expand this approach to sizing and stretchability with Swim," Kardashian told PEOPLE ahead of the release of her second swimwear collection.

"Women's bodies change so much throughout our adult lives. We wanted to offer Swim that would evolve with those changes and size fluctuations, and move with the curves of our bodies, guaranteeing the perfect fit, time and time again"

khloe Kardashian swimwear Credit: Khloe Kardashian/ instagram

Earlier this year, the reality star and influencer also go candid about her own personal journey to self-love and confidence, opening up about her nose job, which she stated was something she wished she had done earlier.