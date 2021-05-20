Khloé Kardashian's Good American Swimwear Helped Her Feel 'Comfortable' Rocking Bikinis

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Khloé Kardashian's Good American label is launching new swimwear styles, made from an innovative, size-adjusting material that shifts with normal weight fluctuation

For many years, Khloé Kardashian proudly considered herself "a one-piece girl" when it came to her swimwear selections. It wasn't until she founded her own size-inclusive, body positive brand, Good American, with co-founder Emma Grede, that the star finally created the perfect bikini she felt her most confident wearing.

"In the past, I was a one-piece girl. There weren't a lot of other options like two-pieces on the market that I felt comfortable yet stylish wearing. With Good American Swim, we wanted to alleviate those pain points that so many women face when finding the perfect suit, and offer quality swimwear for all women to look and feel their absolute best," Kardashian, 36, tells PEOPLE.

Good American first debuted its Swim collection last summer and received resounding praise from customers. But after introducing its innovative Always Fits one-size-fits-four denim in October, Kardashian decided to upgrade Good American's swimwear too.

Like its denim counterpart, Good American's Always Fits Swim collection is designed to stretch up or down a size depending on a woman's natural fluctuating body shape — without ever losing its original form.

"After receiving such amazing feedback from customers for our Always Fits denim, it was clear there was a need to expand this approach to sizing and stretchability with Swim," Kardashian says. "Women's bodies change so much throughout our adult lives. We wanted to offer Swim that would evolve with those changes and size fluctuations, and move with the curves of our bodies, guaranteeing the perfect fit, time and time again."

Kardashian explains that the design team worked tirelessly to find the perfect fabric that would beautifully hug and smooth curves.

"We designed Always Fits Swim with a knitted stretch fabric which has a really nice, textured feel. It stretches with your body to provide a smooth and super flattering fit," she says. "I'm obsessed with [it]."

The collection, available now in a combination of bright and neutral colors, plus a reversible one-piece and two bikini tops and bottoms, was intended to be mixed and matched. "We wanted to give our customers then most amount of options," Kardashian says. "They can have fun and bring in their own personal style."

As for her own go-to, Kardashian still goes back to her longtime love: the one-piece.

"It's reversible, has adjustable straps and ties which gives the most supportive fit. Plus it's customizable to every body which is so important with swim," the star says. "It's the perfect suit to wear all day long for summer."