Khloé Kardashian Made '90s Denim for Good American with Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner in Mind

"I've been pushing to do '90s denim for over two years now," Kardashian, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively over the phone. "This has been something I really took control over. I think I had not only myself in mind but my younger sisters too, because Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] love the baggy denim. I think everyone in my family now has something they can wear from Good American."

While Kardashian admits she still has a love affair with skinny jeans ("I personally love our Good Legs," she says), lately she's been leaning into the looser, '90s-inspired look. "I've just been wanting a really relaxed fit, something that gives you that edge. It's definitely a more comfortable, lighter-weight denim," she says. "It falls really nicely and gives you that baggy element that is so true to the '90s era."

The Good '90s collection includes everything to fulfill your throwback style needs, from the of-the-decade loose denim to classic crop tanks, which Kardashian says are the perfect pandemic wardrobe pieces.

"If you don't want to be in sweats or leggings that we're all so used to over the past year, I think this is the perfect transition," she says. "And I will say, I love, love, love to wear jeans. But during the pandemic, thinking about throwing on a pair of jeans that were super tight has not been something I've been excited to do. It's probably sad to say, but I really have not put on a dress or something really fancy in about a year. So this gives me an excuse to wear denim and still be super comfortable."

Growing up as a teenager in the '90s, the decade's iconic fashion moments hold a special place in Kardashian's heart. "Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice was just an icon in our family. It was just all the mini dresses and her legs for days. And the short bob, it was just such glamour that I loved," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says.

She adds: "It was just such a fun fashion time because there was such a versatility. You had Gwen Stefani from No Doubt who was more punk and edgy, and then Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Moss. It was such a great variety of fashion."

Kardashian and her older sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were inspired by their mom Kris Jenner's wardrobe during the decade, too.

"My mom's a borderline a hoarder, but maybe in a good way," the star says with a laugh. "She holds on to these incredible vintage Alaïa or Jean Paul Gaultier pieces that she had in the '80s and then everything repeats itself. So then we wore these fabulous dresses that we would steal thinking she would never notice."

There was one particular pair of Jenner's Chloé bell-bottom slacks that all the Kardashian sisters would be fighting to get their hands on, Kardashian remembers. "I think I only wore them because my sisters would wear them and I'm younger. I was like, 'Well, they must be cool if they're wearing them.'"

She adds: "So I don't even know how I styled it together. I just wanted to do what [my sisters] were doing!"