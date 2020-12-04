Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Khloé Kardashian Goes Nude for the Launch of Good American's First Shoe Collection

Khloé' Kardashian is baring it all for Good American's next big drop.

Designing footwear for her Good American brand has been "two years in the making," so when it came time to unveil the collection, Kardashian, 36, went all-out — stripping completely nude — to model it for the campaign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"OUR SHOES ARE FINALLY HERE," Kardashian exclaimed on her Instagram, where she also shared some of the showstopping campaign photos.

Flaunting her hard-earned abs and sultry curves, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star struck a powerful pose in the over-the-knee Good American Emma Boot wearing nothing more than a black thong. With one arm concealing her topless breasts, her other held out her dramatically long braid as she looked off to the side.

Image zoom Credit: Good American

Kardashian modeled another pair of shoes (this time, the slouchy OOO Boot) without any clothes on for the campaign. The mom of one sat cross-legged on the ground with the footwear on full-display and her bosom strategically covered by her knees.

Kardashian and her Good American co-founder Emma Grede started the footwear industry's shortcomings in Dec. 2018 when they began their journey to create their own inclusive line of shoes.

The result? An expansive collection of stylish silhouettes — from slingbacks to stilettos — in sizes 4 to 14, extended widths for feet, calves and thighs and an ultra-soft Cloud Sole so soreness is never an issue.

Comfort and inclusivity have always been at the core of Kardashian and Grede's brand, which also dropped an innovated "one-size-fits-four" denim line earlier this fall designed to adapt to the normal weight fluctuation in women's bodies.