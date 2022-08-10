Khloé Kardashian Goes Glam in Skintight Mini as She Supports Her Friends' New Jewelry Launch

Khloé Kardashian made a statement when she stepped out in support of her close friends Monday night.

The Good American founder slipped into a skintight minidress for the launch party of Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson's new jewelry collection. The NAT & LIV x 8 Other Reasons chrome collab was the perfect reason for Kardashian to make her first appearance since welcoming her new baby into her family.

Kardashian, 38, showed off her sleek look on Instagram, with photos from the party, as well as some snaps of herself in the car. She took that opportunity to send her congratulations to her close friends, writing, "So proud and excited for you ladies!! This collection is so good!! Nat & LIV 8 other reasons chrome collection 🤍"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashians star and mom of two wore black booties and black sunglasses with her LBD, topping the look off with pieces from the 36-piece NAT & LIV collection. She wore the Burnished Silver Drop Earrings ($56) in her ears, the Rhodium Plated Cuff ($48) on her wrist and the Burnished Silver Rounded Ring ($24) on her finger.

She pulled her hair back into an updo, leaving just a few pieces down to frame her face. The jewelry creators themselves gave a nod to their chrome collection by wearing all-silver looks, topped with pieces from their 8 Other Reasons line.

Halcro and Pierson were thrilled to have their friend at their sides for their big launch, both commenting on Kardashian's Instagram to say just that. Halcro wrote, "Gahhhh Khlo!! WE LOVE YOU! ❤️❤️❤️" while Pierson added, "LOVE YOU Was such a great night!!! 🤍"

The jewelry designers said in a statement that their collection is "abstract and futuristic, yet timeless," making for the perfect accent pieces against Kardashian's all-black evening-out look.

Irma Lomidze

Last week, Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson, 4, welcomed their second baby into the world via surrogate. The new addition doesn't yet have a name, a source told PEOPLE, because Kardashian wants to take her time.

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," the source said. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

The insider added that Kardashian is over the moon to have a new little one in the house.

"Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again," they said. "She really wanted a baby boy."Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed baby True in 2018. The couple has had ups and downs and is not currently together.