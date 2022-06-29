Khloé Kardashian Shows Her Glam Barbie Birthday Transformation in Sexy Pink Latex Dress

Khloé Kardashian is a Barbie girl!

The Good American founder celebrated her 38th birthday this week by slipping into a hot pink latex dress that showed off all her curves. In a TikTok posted June 28th, Khloé teased viewers in a black and white robe while Latto's "It's Givin" played in the background. After ducking behind a closed door, she comes back dressed in a vibrant pink dress that's totally giving Barbie doll vibes.

Kardashian's birthday look didn't stop there, though. She also matched the dress with pink heels, and her hairstylist, Andrew Fitzimmons, styled her blonde hair to perfection, giving her a doll-like appearance. The star's go-to makeup artist Ash K Holm gave her a glam look for the night to complete her Barbie transformation. Her followers simply could not get enough, wishing her a happy birthday and raving about her Barbie-esque number.

Actress Skai Jackson commented, "Khloe has ALWAYS been that girl!!!" and Alabama Barker — Travis Barker's daughter — wrote, "could never be average." A Kardashian fan account wrote simply, "SHE IS THE MOMENT."

Though she'd previously posted a number of Instagram Stories from her birthday get-together on Monday, the TikTok gives fans a closer look at her transformation in all its glory. Kardashian wore her latex bodycon dress to celebrate her day with family and friends, and mom Kris Jenner was even quick to point out the resemblance to Barbie. "I gave birth 38 years ago!" Kris said in one of Khloé's Stories that has since expired. "And I'm going to dress up as if I was going to celebrate you 38 years from the day that I gave birth. So, come on little Miss Barbie. I love you!"

Khloé's family continued to pile on the love, with older sister Kim Kardashian posting a sweet tribute on Instagram that included some fun candids. She wrote, "I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way."

Kourtney Kardashian jumped in with her own throwback photo, calling Khloé her "Shirley temple apple pie sugar plum cinnamon dumpling."

Khloe Kardashian's latest Good American swimsuit launch Sparkle Swim Credit: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé is no stranger to this bright pink color she wore for her birthday, though. Not only did she recently rock a sparkly pink Good American bikini in a collection of Instagrams, but she also wore a hot pink jumpsuit to celebrate The Kardashians coming to Hulu in April.