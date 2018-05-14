In the Kardashian family, nothing says “Happy Mother’s Day” like a vibrator and penis-shaped candies.

While the rest of the KarJenner moms received enormous bouquets of flowers and huge balloon arrangements for Mother’s Day, Khloé Kardashian, mom to 1-month-old True, sent Kim Kardashian West, mom to Chicago, 4 months, Saint, 2, and North, 5, a much more risqué present.

Kim shared a video of the $1,420 nylon Prada bag Khloé sent to her for Mother’s Day that came with an unexpected gift inside.

“Okay I am a little late but I just opened Khloé’s Mother’s Day present. I thought it was this really cute little Prada bag, but…thank you KoKo,” Kim said as she opened the bag to reveal a black vibrator and rainbow penis-shaped candies inside.

Inside the bag, Khloé also left a note for Kim that read, “Sometimes moms just have to take things into their own hands.”

Meanwhile, Khloé spent her first Mother’s Day as a mom in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter.

“I feel so loved,” she captioned a shot of flowers that spelled out “Mommy” that she received for the holiday.

The social media posts come four days after a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s decision to remain living in Cleveland in the wake of Thompson’s cheating scandal has “definitely caused friction.”

“The family is still not happy with Tristan and they have no desire to spend Mothers’ Day with him,” the insider said.

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction,” the source said. “Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family.”