Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Natural Curls in Gym Selfie: 'Felt Kinda Cute'

Khloé Kardashian is showing off her wavy texture in a series of Instagram snaps

Khloé Kardashian is welcoming the weekend with her waves.

The Good American founder, 37, showed off her "natural hair texture" in a series of gym selfies posted to Instagram Friday. In the pics, Kardashian wears her highlighted hair in a curly, shoulder-length style, letting a few stray pieces fall in front of her forehead.

In two short clips included in her post, Kardashian runs her fingers through her hair to boost the volume and purses her lips for the camera, while rocking a matching purple cropped tank and leggings, which she pairs with light pink sneakers.

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In two photos, she poses in front of weightlifting machines with a pair of bold black sunglasses. Kardashian finished off her look with a fresh set of long red nails.

"💜 I rarely wear my natural hair texture," she captioned the post. "Felt kinda cute with it (please don't ruin the feeling) 💜."

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's followers jumped into the comments section to praise her look.

Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner commented, "i love your natural hair 🤍," while celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons added, "Your natural texture is my FAVORITE.. 🔥🔥."

Malika Haqq, Kardashian's longtime friend, chimed in writing, "My fav 🔥🔥🔥."

Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, with whom shares daughter True, 3, wrote, "😍😍😍❤️❤️."

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The two recently split again after reconciling last summer. A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Kardashian and her ex, 30, "get along well" despite their sometimes tumultuous relationship.

"Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now," the source added.

While Kardashian is giving followers a rare look at her curls with her latest post, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has previously shared a peek at her natural hair with fans in 2018.

When she was pregnant with True, Kardashian told her followers that she had to give up her beloved Brazilian blowouts.

"I have been Brazilian Blow Drying my hair for years," she told her Snapchat followers, telling them she had been straightening her hair because "you always want what you don't have."

Khloe Kardashian Khloé Kardashian | Credit: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

"But now that I'm pregnant I can't do that, so my curl is slowly coming back," she explained, adding that she had grown fond of her natural waves.

This time around, Kardashian told followers she paused her blowouts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.