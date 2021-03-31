Khloé Kardashian Inherited Her Favorite Physical Feature from Mom Kris Jenner: 'I Love It'

The star felt self-conscious about her "chubby cheeks" as a kid, but now she has fully embraced them

She got it from her mama! Khloé Kardashian's favorite physical feature is one that was passed down to her from mom Kris Jenner.

"It's so funny. The older I get, the more everyone tells me I look more like my mom. I didn't realize how much she and I have the exact same cheeks — I have really big cheeks!" Kardashian tells PEOPLE for the Beautiful Issue on newsstands Friday. "When we smile, we kind of have these big balls."

Kardashian, 36, loves her cheeks exactly as they are now but admits it took many years for her to really embrace that part of her body. "My whole life everyone made fun of me for having these chubby cheeks," the Good American cofounder says. "The older you get, you kind of slender out."

"Everyone's like, 'Are your cheeks real? People pay for those cheeks.' I've always been told that as a kid. I was like, 'Why would people pay for these big cheeks?' But now I love them," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star adds.

Kardashian always admired her mom's appearance, so being compared to her is one of the biggest compliments she could receive. "My mom has such a beautiful face and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' I love when my mom and I smile," she says. "I see so many photos even on my Instagram that we look the same."

She adds: "I don't know what else to call them, but [it's] kind of like these balls on our cheeks when we smile. I think it's so cute. I love it."