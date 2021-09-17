Khloé Kardashian Dyes Her Hair Back to Blonde: 'Blonde Koko Is Back'

Khloé Kardashian has changed her hair color from brunette to blonde and back various times through the years

Khloé Kardashian is back to blonde!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum, 37, revealed her lighter locks on Instagram Thursday with a two-part carousel of the new 'do.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Blonde KoKo is back," she captioned photos of herself posing in front of a marble wall with her new hair.

Friends and followers complimented the Good American founder's new look with plenty of fire emojis in the comments section, with pal Malika Haqq gushing "I need all this blonde energy 🔥🔥🔥."

"MY FAV! 😍 BLONDE QUEEN ❤️," added Olivia Pierson.

Morgan Stewart McGraw also praised "Blonde and beautiful 🔥," while Stephanie Shepard simply said, "WHAT !!!!! 🔥🔥🔥."

This is just one of Kardashian's latest experiments with her hair. In August, the Good American founder showed off her "natural hair texture" in a series of gym selfies she posted to Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"💜 I rarely wear my natural hair texture," she captioned the post. "Felt kinda cute with it (please don't ruin the feeling) 💜."

Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson was among those to chime in in the comments, writing, "😍😍😍❤️❤️."

The pair, who shares daughter 3-year-old daughter True, are no longer together after reconciling last summer. In August, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is "happy" with her current situation.

"Khloé and Tristan are not back together," the insider said at the time. "Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now."

The source also noted that Thompson, 30, "can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her back."

"She just won't go there," they clarified. "She seems to enjoy just focusing on True."

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images; Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Later that month, a source told PEOPLE the former couple was not back together after being spotted at a birthday party for LeBron James' wife Savannah in West Hollywood, California.

"Khloé and Tristan continue to keep things friendly. They were both invited to the birthday party and hung out a bit. They arrived with separate groups of friends though," the insider explained.

Though they are broken up, Kardashian and Thompson's daughter remains their top priority.