Khloé Kardashian Teams with Dose & Co for the U.S. Launch of Its Premium Collagen Blends

Like many new moms, Khloé Kardashian felt like her hair looked a little lackluster after giving birth to daughter True in April 2018.

"After I was done breastfeeding, there was a big change in my hair and I'm assuming it's from my breastfeeding [because that] is what I was told," Kardashian, 36, tells PEOPLE during a Zoom call.

Then she discovered New Zealand-based brand Dose & Co and connected with founder Libby Matthews' similar experience when it came to post-pregnancy hair loss.

"Libby's hair was coming out," Kardashian, who saw a more mild difference in her own hair, explains. Matthews tells PEOPLE: "My hair was falling out in clumps and I tried absolutely every single supplement to stop it from falling out, but nothing seemed to work. Someone suggested collagen powder, and it worked."

Image zoom Dose & Co

Kardashian quickly fell in love with the eco-conscious collagen blend brand and its mission to provide healthy, high-quality products at an accessible price point (everything is under $35). So now she's helping Dose & Co. as its global spokesperson to bring their lineup of collagen to the United States, available everywhere from Amazon to Target starting today.

"I was taking some collagen powders for a minute after I had True, but I was still a little frustrated that the ones I was taking had quite a few fillers or artificial color. I was really, really impressed by their ingredients and the price point," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says.

Image zoom Dose & Co.'s collection of collagen blends. Dose & Co

"Most of all, the plastic-free packaging was something that really spoke to me as well," Kardashian adds.

Now that she's been incorporating collagen into her daily routine for quite some time, Kardashian says she say a "difference really quickly in my hair, skin and nails."

"I'm just sort of in love and healthily addicted to adding a Dose & Co into my everyday routine," she says.

While her sister Kourtney Kardashian's famous for her morning avocado smoothie ("She doesn't drink coffee, so that's her coffee, if you will."), the Good American designer finds it easiest to put a scoop of the Dose & Co Pure Collagen Powder into her coffee each day.

Image zoom Dose & Co

"It's not something that's so many extra steps out of your day," Kardashian says. "My go-to is in my coffee, but whatever you like, go with it and stick with that. Sometimes I will put some Dose & Co Collagen Creamer but it depends on my mood."

Keeping up with her daily rituals — like taking her collagen, drinking enough water and working out — helps put Kardashian in a positive mindset to take on the day.

"At the beginning [of quarantine] I wasn't motivated. I would say for a good two weeks, I was just kind of stagnant and at home with my daughter watching way too much news, which is just too toxic," she says. "And then I was like, 'You know what? I got to [clap] shake myself out of this, get up, go to the gym, keep my routine.'"