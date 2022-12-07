Khloé Kardashian Details Funny Wardrobe Snafu at People's Choice Awards: 'My Outfit Broke!'

"The whole zipper popped open," the reality star revealed from the back of her car after winning 'Reality Star of 2022' at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California

Published on December 7, 2022 09:02 AM
Khloé Kardashian accepts the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian suffered a major style mishap at the People's Choice Awards Tuesday — and was happy to share it.

"You guys, we just won People's Choice and I'm so grateful, but, OK, my outfit broke!" the reality star said from the back of her car after winning 'Reality Star of 2022' at the show in Santa Monica, California

"My outfit — the whole zipper popped open," added the mom-of-two in an Instagram Story. "I am sewn into my outfit. I had to pee. So we had to cut the stitching out and sew me back in."

"My hair — here, right here — is a disaster," Kardashian, 38, added while moving the camera to show a clump of her hair. "But that's OK. Champagne problems!"

"I'm so f---ing happy that I won People's Choice for the fifth year in a row and that The Kardashians won as well!" she continued about the awards, where her family won 'Reality Show of 2022.'

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a> and Khloé Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Earlier, Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner made a glamorous appearance at the awards show in coordinating black outfits, with Jenner wearing a black suit with tulle shoulder detail while Kardashian rocked a sleeveless, backless suit.

Jenner, 67, took the stage by herself to accept the Reality Show award before being joined by her daughter, who joked that she was having some hair troubles she had to address.

"I'm so sorry I'm out of breath," Kardashian told the crowd. "I was trying to fix my hair, oh my god, a girl's gotta fix her hair." She then went on to help Jenner out by adjusting the tulle on her jacket while she was speaking.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a> and Khloé Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

As far as fashion fiascos go, it was definitely not the first time Kardashian has had to act swiftly before a live TV appearance. In 2021, she recalled a hectic moment before appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"I was wearing a shirt and backstage, the holes on the back [of it] ripped open. And I was like, 'I don't have anything to wear and it's live TV!'" Kardashian exclusively told PEOPLE at the time.

"I ended up putting on a really baggy blazer and I looked really menswear chic. But the whole time, I'm kind of scrunched over because I don't really have a top underneath," she added. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, what's happening?'"

In October, Kardashian tweeted her appreciation for being nominated for a People's Choice Award.

"I cannot believe I am nominated again for The Reality Star of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards!," she wrote. "You truly have no idea how much this means to me. This nomination and award always means the most because the winners are chosen by you!"

