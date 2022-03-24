Khloé Kardashian Dresses Up Her Denim on Denim Outfit with Leather Gloves at Nobu

Khloé Kardashian is keeping the denim on denim trend alive!

The Good American founder, 37, stepped out in an all-denim look Wednesday at Nobu in Malibu. While outside the restaurant with friends, Kardashian wore a denim halter mini dress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a matching, floor-length denim coat.

Kardashian accessorized her look with bold black sunglasses, black leather gloves, and strappy black heeled sandals, and added some glamour with thick gold hoop earrings.

Kardashian's Nobu outing comes not long after she rocked another daring look at sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS event in Miami, which was held in the city's Design District. At the Saturday event, Khloé wore a bright blue minidress with sheer cutouts on the bodice.

Kim arrived in a metallic silver bikini top and matching pants, and the sisters posed for photos together in their striking looks.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Kim and Khloé have found comfort with each other after each experiencing a "difficult year."

Kim has been going through divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Kanye West, while starting up a new relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Khloé has been weathering paternity drama with Tristan Thompson, her ex and the father of her three-year-old daughter, True.

"Kim and Khloé are very close and supportive of each other," the insider said. "Khloé is the one Kim leaned on the most during her divorce. Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan. It's a very special relationship to them."

Thompson, 31, and Khloé split in June 2021 after reconciling at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In January, Thompson confirmed he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who sued him for child support and pregnancy-related fees.

"Kim is encouraging Khloé to date," the source told PEOPLE. "Kim says her relationship with Pete helps her see past all the Kanye drama. Kim wants Khloé to be happy as well."