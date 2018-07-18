Khloé Kardashian may be back at work after giving birth to her daughter True Thompson three months ago, but she still has her baby girl close by.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star shared an Instagram video of herself behind the wheel showing off some new bling, courtesy her BFF Malika Haqq.

She sported a new diamond ring on her ring finger with the word “True” written in dazzling pavé diamonds. She let her new ring nameplate shine and teamed it with thin bands covered in delicate pavé crystals.

Kardashian opened up about getting back to work post-maternity leave on her website and app saying it “has definitely caused me a little anxiety.”

“The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It’s like riding a bike!” Kardashian wrote.

Leading up to her first day back at work, she shared a series of Snapchat videos on July 5 where she opened up about her anxiety. “I’ve been thinking about the 6th, the 6th, the 6th, oh my God, I have to start work on the 6th and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. And today I’m very anxious,” she said earlier this month.

But as she’s finding out, there are bright spots in being away from her little one. “On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone,” she wrote on her website. “Plus, coming home was soooo much fun — I acted like I hadn’t seen her in forever!”

While nameplate necklaces have been all the rage, we have a feeling custom rings are going to catch on — fast.