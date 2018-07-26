Khloé Kardashian brought back her “favorite” blunt bob hairstyle just three days after tweeting she wasn’t quite ready to chop her strands just yet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, debuted her sleek new look on Instagram Thursday with a serious-looking selfie that she captioned with a quote from brother-in-law Kanye West. “‘Not smiling makes me smile’ Kanye,” Kardashian wrote.

One of the KarJenner’s go-to hair pros Justine Marjan confirmed the cut was in fact real (and not a wig) based off of the caption on her picture of Kardashian’s new look. “Guess who’s back baby!!! ✂️ #khloekardashian #bluntcutbob,” Marjan wrote alongside multiple scissor emojis.

Earlier this week, one of Kardashian’s fans tweeted a throwback photo of the star with short hair. Kardashian replied to the tweet, saying she wanted to shed a little more weight before bringing back her “favorite” short bob hairstyle.

“Short hair is my favorite!! But I still need to lose a few more pounds and then I’ll cut it again,”the star wrote.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s been rocking long hair since welcoming daughter True in April and throughout her entire pregnancy.

Earlier the star opened up about how much weight she’s lost since giving birth. “I’ve already lost 33 pounds and I definitely feel stronger,”she wrote on her app. “I can tell my endurance and conditioning have been improving day by day, too.”

Last week in a post on her app, Kardashian credited her quick post-pregnancy weight loss to a “combination of breastfeeding and being very active.”

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week,” said Kardashian, who welcomed her firstborn with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” said Kardashian, who added, “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”

Kardashian was already back in a bikini only three months after giving birth, but got candid with fans on Twitter, explaining that her body didn’t look exactly as it seemed on social media.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“And I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini… Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video LOL laying down is a game changer. I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping,” Kardashian tweeted.