Khloé Kardashian’s Colorist Flies ‘All the Way’ to Cleveland to Fix Her ‘Horrible’ Roots

It’s not easy being blonde!

Between caring for her 6-week-old daughter True Thompson and getting back into her pre-baby fitness routine, Khloé Kardashian has a lot on her plate, which means she hasn’t had the time to keep her blonde locks looking fresh — until now.

While holding up her darkened roots on her Instagram Story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, shared that her colorist Tracey Cunningham was in Cleveland in order to help the new mother out.

“Tracey Cunningham flew all the way from L.A. because look at these roots. Horrible,” she remarked. “She’s here in Cleveland, like a real sweetie.”

Khloé Kardashian

The Good American designer isn’t the only member of her family to be rocking lightened locks right now. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian West announced that she “went blonde again” in honor of her fourth wedding anniversary with Kanye West.

Explaining the reason for the hair switch, seeing as she just went back to her natural color in March, the mother of three explained she did it for her husband.

“Kanye’s favorite is blonde so I did it for our anniversary,” she said.

Kim Kardashian West

Like a good sister, Khloé and her daughter on Thursday sent a bouquet of pale roses to the KKW Beauty mogul in honor of the happy occasion.

“How cute is my sister Khloé sending me flowers on our anniversary?” Kardashian West asked her followers while sharing a sweet video of the thoughtful present on social media.

The reality star also highlighted the sweet note that was included with the floral arrangement. “Happy anniversary Kimye. Love always wins!! Love KoKo and True,” the message read.





One name noticeably absent from the gift? Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Although the pair have been living together at the 27-year-old basketball player’s house in Cleveland since True’s birth, a source told PEOPLE in early May that the KarJenner family isn’t happy with Thompson after his cheating scandal.

“Her sisters and Kris are still furious,” the source said. “But things have fizzled a bit because they almost expected this from him.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian

Despite the cheating scandal, a source previously told PEOPLE the 33-year-old “believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together.”

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the insider added. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though.”