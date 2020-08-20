Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to clapping back at critics on social media

Khloé Kardashian Quips Back at Troll After They Question Her Appearance: 'Be Nice or Get Grounded'

Khloé Kardashian is not backing down from her haters.

The reality star, 36, clapped back at an Instagram troll on Wednesday who criticized Kardashian's appearance in a sweet photo she posted with daughter True Thompson, 2.

In the photo, Kardashian — donning a dark brunette blunt bob hairstyle — posed alongside True, who smiled sweetly for the mother-daughter shot.

"Who is that on the right?" an Instagram user wrote in the comments section, referring to the Good American founder.

"Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded," Kardashian clapped back.

Despite the critical comment, Kardashian also received plenty of love from family and friends, including from mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian West, who commented on how big True is getting, to which Khloé replied, "I know."

Longtime BFF Malika Haqq wrote, "Awwww stunners!" While Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares True, also commented on the photo, adding two heart emojis.

Kardashian similarly received criticism for her appearance on Instagram back in May after she shared a slideshow of Instagram photos of her different "bronde" hair color.

And once again, the Revenge Body star stood up for herself.

“Why do you look so different in all your photos?” one user asked, to which the mother of one sarcastically responded, “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”

After Kardashian debuted her new hair color on Instagram, many fans were quick to call her out for appearing to have had help from her colorist while Californians were still under a stay-at-home mandate and hair salons were closed due to coronavirus.

However, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian's hair switch-up wasn't new.

“The photo was taken a while ago,” the insider said at the time.

Kardashian's longtime colorist Tracey Cunningham, who took her from platinum to bronde, also confirmed that the reality star's color change was a throwback.