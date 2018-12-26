Khloé Kardashian Ditched Pajamas Bottoms for $1,500 Thigh-High Plaid Boots on Christmas Morning

These boots were made for dancing on Christmas morning.

After going all-out with her snowflake-themed Christmas Eve outfit, Khloé Kardashian chose another festive look for Christmas Day by donning a pair of plaid red and green thigh-high boots.

Khloé, 34, shared a video of herself dancing on Instagram Stories showing off her slouchy $1,500 Y/Project thigh-high tartan boots with a high stiletto heel, which she paired with a button-down pajama top and black oversize sunglasses.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family also donned matching plaid pajamas when they gathered to open presents, as seen in Kourtney Kardashian‘s Instagram Story.

Kourtney snuck into little sister Kendall Jenner‘s bedroom on Christmas to find her in the green plaid oversize top, sans bottoms as Jenner flashed her thong underwear to the camera as she got out of bed.

And Kourtney shared a glimpse of matriarch Kris Jenner wearing the full plaid set when she posed to show off her customized luggage that read “Rich as F—.”

It was a much more casual look compared to the previous night, when they went full glam for the KarJenner’s annual Christmas Eve party. The bash is usually hosted by Kris Jenner but relocated to Kim Kardashian West‘s Calabasas residence this year.

Khloé dressed on-theme with in a snowflake-print bedazzled crop top with tulle high-low skirt that matched her 8-month-old daughter with NBA star Tristan Thompson, True. She dressed True up in a snowflake-print shirt, tulle skirt and matching hat. Both looks were custom made by Monica Ivena.

Sister Kylie Jenner also wore matching outfits with her 10-month-old daughter Stormi, with Kylie in a floor-length embellished gown and True in a glittery onesie.

As for Kendall and Kourtney, they went sleek and sexy for their night of holiday dancing and partying. Kendall wore a highlighter yellow off-the-shoulder dress and Kourtney donned a plunging tuxedo dress.