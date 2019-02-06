Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

bali-6 Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Who Tried It: Maggie Malach, Staff Editor, Digital Platforms

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Level of Difficulty: 2/10

You may think you know your Kardashians, but are you familiar with Kamille? For the novices, that would be Khloé’s nickname for her camel toe (a.k.a. a somewhat crude term for the situation that happens when your pants are too tight and thus create a certain, ahem, effect). Even though you didn’t ask, here are some fast facts about Kamille:

1. We first met Kamille courtesy of a 2015 outfit of the day post Khloé shared on Instagram. “Today I let Jen and Joyce not only do my hair and makeup, but I actually let them style me today,” she wrote. “And I must say I love what these two ladies created 😻 oh Kamille the camel 🐪🐫 is trying to say hi! I hope she listens today 🙊.”

2. Khloé embraces the fashion faux pas (duh, she even gave it a “K” name) and has celebrated the look on her app. “Ain’t no shame in the camel toe game, LOL,” Khloé said. “Mine has a name: Kamille the Camel! She steals the spotlight whenever I wear tight jeans, so I had to count down her top fashion moments!”

khloe-kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

3. Kourtney, on the other hand, is not a fan. “My sister Kourtney did not appreciate [my camel toe]. So she bought me these things — they’re almost like a maxi pad. I don’t know what they’re really called, but it’s to hide your camel toe,” Khloé previously said. “And it was, like, falling out of my pants. It was, like, slipping. I was so uncomfortable. We were doing this trampoline [workout] … [and] I was, like, this is the worst time to be wearing this thing while I’m jumping up and down. So I had to remove it. I just said, ‘Kamille’s here. She’s at the class too. Get over it.’”

Kamille has garnered so much accord that in January, Khloé shared a photo of another special device — used to keep camel toes low-key — that was sent to her. “Uh, camel toe concealer. I love this person!” she said. This, naturally, raises a plethora of questions, starting with (but not limited to), “What is a camel toe concealer?”

https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/?hl=enKhloe Kardashian/Instagram Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Armed with my very own Camel Toe Concealer, available for $19.99 on Amazon, I set out to find some answers. Let’s start with the basics. The Concealer is a reusable silicone insert with adhesive on one side, similar to the “chicken cutlets” for bras. You can adhere it to either your skin or your undergarment of choice. (They’re designed to wear under bikinis, shorts, tights and leggings.)

It seemed easy enough, but I’ll admit I was a little apprehensive when trying it for myself. The concept didn’t exactly sound comfortable (although camel toe is right below VPL on my list of cringe-worthy fashion fails, so I’ll take about any steps possible to prevent it). I’ve been personally victimized by sticky bra-induced trauma in the past, so I was also a little wary about the adhesive aspect. However, the Camel Toe Concealer was super easy to position and, even better, stayed put the entire day. Warning: The adhesive seemed pretty strong, so I’d recommend sticking it to your clothes rather than your skin because … ouch. I opted to wear it with a pair of vegan leather leggings, and after about 20 minutes, I completely forgot I had it on. I barely felt it, and it certainly wasn’t noticeable enough to be distracting. (I wasn’t brave enough to take it to spin class, though if you love yours, I say why not.)

camel-toe-concealer Credit: Courtesy Carolyn Sitt