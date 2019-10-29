Khloé Kardashian Goes Back to Brunette for New KKW Fragrance Campaign with Kim and Kourtney

The Kardashian sisters are back together as a trio for a major KKW Fragrance collaboration.

To bring back the nostalgia of their early DASH days, Kim Kardashian West, 39, recruited sisters Kourtney, 40, and Khloé, 35, to launch a new diamond-inspired KKW Fragrance collection, which marks the first time all three women worked on a business project together (besides their TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians) in years.

The sisters unveiled glamorous images from the campaign shoot, which shows each holding a massive perfume bottle, while wearing a curve-hugging pastel catsuit and sporting big bombshell curls. Kim and Kourtney kept their hair its natural deep brunette color, while Khloé looked dramatically different by ditching her platinum blonde locks and going back to a warm, chocolate brown hue.

Khloé hasn’t confirmed whether or not she dyed her hair for the shoot, but the dark style was most likely a wig, since she was photographed last week as a blonde.

Kim announced the launch by saying: “This collection is really special because it’s the first fragrance collaboration I’ve done with Kourtney and Khloé for my line. Each of the fragrances really capture us individually. My scent is fresh and floral and becomes warmer as I wear it throughout the day. I can’t wait for you guys to smell how amazing these scents are!!!”

Kourtney added: “Working with my sisters for this collection was nostalgic. Fragrance is so personal, so being able to create my own scent from start to finish was an exciting experience.”

As for Khloé, working with her sisters again on this project felt “so inspiring.” She continued, “I’ve been wearing this non-stop and love it more and more every day.”

The KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection launches on Friday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST at KKWFragrance.com.