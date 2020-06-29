Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Loving' Her Long Brunette Hair in Glittering Birthday Photos

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday with a "family only" party over the weekend

Khloé Kardashian is glowing as she celebrates another year.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shined while showing off her long brunette locks as she celebrated her "family only" 36th birthday party.

The mother of one took to Instagram late Sunday to give her followers another look at her hair change and her sparkling birthday look, sharing multiple solo shots of herself in a long-sleeve custom Yousef Aljasmi mini dress.

"Birthday Glam✨," Kardashian wrote. "Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics. Btw... I’m loving my brown hair. I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now."

For her party, Kardashian was joined by sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, mom Kris and brother Rob.

Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson and their 2-year-old daughter, True, were also present for the very-pink festivities, complete with inflatables, sweets and colorful decorations.

Although Thompson, 29, didn't post any photos with the woman of the hour at the bash, he did post a photo of a life-like pillow rendition of his ex.

"Lawd gawd," he approvingly wrote alongside the snapshot, adding in plenty of heart-eyed emojis.

Image zoom From left: Rob Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian birthday party decoration Tristan Thompson/Instagram

On Twitter, Khloé thanked everyone for sending positive birthday wishes and explained that the celebration was limited to just family amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I had the most magnificent birthday!!! It was family only. We just aren’t comfortable being around too many people but the decor was OUT OF THIS WORLD!!!!!" wrote Khloé on Sunday night. "I wanted to thank you ALL for sending me so many beautiful and kind wishes. I love you very much."

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/instagram

A few days before her birthday, Khloé set the record straight about her ever-changing hair color, responding to a fan account that posted a poll asking Twitter users to choose between “blonde Khloé” and “brunette Khloé.”

"My heart is with blonde. But sometimes a girl just needs to change,” Khloé' tweeted. “I’ll always go back to blonde I just think I need a little something different right now.”

And when one fan asked how the Revenge Body star keeps up with the high maintenance routine of bleaching naturally dark brown hair, Khloé' admitted, “it’s so f****** annoying!”