Khloé Kardashian Slips Back Into Her Bikini Less Than 3 Months After Giving Birth to Daughter True

It looks like Khloé Kardashian is showing off her swimsuit style less than three months after giving birth to daughter True Thompson.

After jumping back into her rigorous post-baby workout regimen six weeks after welcoming True on April 16, the 34-year-old star sunbathed in a vibrant yellow bikini this weekend alongside sister Kendall Jenner.

The supermodel, 22, posted a photo on Instagram stories of who appears to be Kardashian (she’s the only Kardashian-Jenner sister with blonde hair at the moment) lounging in her two-piece and scrolling through her cell phone. “Sister Sunday,” Jenner captioned the shot.

In the past, Kardashian has said she’s “not a bikini girl,” which also stems from her phobia of belly buttons, but it looks like this summer she’s rotating some two pieces in with her go-to one-piece styles.

After her pregnancy, Kardashian has shared her workout journey — which hasn’t always been easy — with her fans on Instagram and Snapchat.

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star said in a clip on Snapchat.

“It’s much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up,” she added.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also said it’s a challenge balancing taking care of her daughter and fitting in her gym sessions. “It’s also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings,” she said. “No two days are the same. True is so great, but still, I can’t predict if she’s gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she’s hungry.”

Kardashian’s been working with her longtime trainer Joel Bouraima (“Coach Joe”) to lose the 25 pounds she gained during her pregnancy. “We’re back to five or six times a week,” Joe told PEOPLE. “But with less intensity. And sometimes we split it. We’ll do 30-45 minutes of cardio in the morning and then weights and body in the afternoon.”

He added, “She doesn’t have a specific weight goal in mind. We don’t care about aesthetics. For nine months, she shared her body with another human being. Now, the goal is to be happy to work out again. She does want more definition, but we just started! And no matter what given the workouts we’re doing, she is going to lose weight.”

In addition to her workouts, Kardashian has also been maintaining a low carb diet with the help of nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, which she shared with fans on her website and app.

“For lunch, Dr. Goglia recommends a four-ounce piece of grilled chicken breast with a half portion of a simple starch, like four ounces of yam or a half cup of white rice, along with a veggie and a salad. Because I recently gave birth, I’m still eating a full portion of starch right now,” the star wrote. “For the salad, keep it simple with an oil-based vinaigrette. Any vegetables are great, but he especially recommends those high in iron, like spinach, beets, asparagus, broccoli or romaine. You can also swap out the chicken for another lean meat, but make sure it’s grilled, steamed, baked or broiled.”

Some critics began slamming Kardashian’s dieting methods to lose her baby weight, but the reality star was quick to clap back on Twitter. “I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets,” she tweeted. “It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food.”

Kardashian continued, “Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long-lasting results. I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individual’s own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness.”