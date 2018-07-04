Khloé Kardashian Insists Post-Baby Bikini Pic Is Just Good Angles: 'I Do Not Look Like' That

Khloé Kardashian is keeping it real.

The new mom, 34, made headlines on Sunday when she slipped back into a bikini just three months after giving birth to daughter True Thompson, with her sister Kendall Jenner sharing a video of Kardashian showing off her post-baby body.

But as hard as Kardashian has been working on getting her “revenge body” back, she still made sure her fans knew that her flat tummy in the snap was really just camera angles at work.

“I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini…” Kardashian tweeted on Tuesday. “Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video LOL.”

“Laying down is a game changer,” Kardashian added, explaining that lounging time was a rare moment of relaxation. “I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping.”

Just because Kardashian “doesn’t look like” she does in that picture, though, doesn’t mean the new mom isn’t working on it.

After her pregnancy, Kardashian has shared her rigorous workout regimen — which kicked off just six weeks after welcoming True on April 16 — with her fans on Instagram and Snapchat.

It hasn’t always been easy. “The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in a clip on Snapchat.

“It’s much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up,” she added.

Kardashian also said it’s a challenge balancing taking care of her daughter and hitting the gym. “It’s also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings,” she said. “No two days are the same. True is so great, but still, I can’t predict if she’s gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she’s hungry.”

Luckily longtime trainer Joel Bouraima (“Coach Joe”) has been on hand to help.

“We’re back to five or six times a week,” Bouraima told PEOPLE. “But with less intensity. And sometimes we split it. We’ll do 30-45 minutes of cardio in the morning and then weights and body in the afternoon.”

He added, “She doesn’t have a specific weight goal in mind. We don’t care about aesthetics. For nine months, she shared her body with another human being. Now, the goal is to be happy to work out again. She does want more definition, but we just started! And no matter what given the workouts we’re doing, she is going to lose weight.”

As for the critics who began slamming Kardashian’s dieting methods to lose her baby weight, the reality star was quick to clap back on Twitter.

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets,” she tweeted. “It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food.”

“Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long-lasting results,” she continued. “I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individual’s own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all with health and fitness.”