Khloé Kardashian is a Barbie girl in a Barbie world!

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos of herself channeling her inner Barbie for a new Good American shoot, promoting her activewear line.

For the look, Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a neon pink sports bra paired with matching biker shorts, which just dropped online. She styled her platinum blonde hair in a high ponytail and wore reflective sunglasses that featured a pink rim.

In the first shot, shared on her Instagram Stories, Kardashian posed alongside a neon-colored Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.

Next, she was photographed sitting on top of the vehicle, this time wearing a neon windbreaker off her shoulders.

Kardashian later revealed that the luxurious prop was actually her big sister Kim Kardashian West‘s car — a gift from husband Kanye West last year.

“Thank you Keeks for loaning me your bad ass truck for my @GoodAmerican shoot,” Kardashian shared on her Instagram Stories, using Kim’s nickname.

Kardashian also shared a clip, which showed celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons using a leaf blower on her hair, adding a little extra drama to the shoot.

“@AndrewFitzsimons really should get into landscaping with his blower,” Kardashian wrote over the video.

Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Kardashian has flaunted her fit frame in a neon ensemble.

On Sunday, Kardashian posted an Instagram photo from her sunny Turks and Caicos vacation, showing herself wearing a sexy neon pink bikini and a Lack of Color hat while standing in the water and holding baby True on her hip.

Choosing to let the family snapshot speak for itself, the proud mama simply captioned the image with a heart emoji.

The Revenge Body host has been sharing plenty of pictures from her time abroad, including several showing her and 13-month-old True dressed in their warm-weather best.

On Friday, she shared a sweet snap, captioned, “Paradise found,” in which the star lounged on the sand with her feet in the ocean as True sat between her legs, leaning forward to explore in the water.

The second image depicted a smiley True dressed all in pink, including a striped swimsuit and baby turban, and holding a pair of pink, heart-shaped sunglasses as she sat on her mama. “My Water Baby 💞,” Kardashian wrote.