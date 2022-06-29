Watch Khloé Kardashian Attempt to Curl Her Own Hair with Pal Jen Atkin in Hilarious Throwback Clip

Reality star and Good American mogul Khloé Kardashian has many talents — but doing her own hair isn't one of them.

On Monday, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin commemorated The Kardashians star's 38th birthday with an Instagram video revealing Kardashian's run-in with a curling iron.

In the clip, which was originally posted in 2018, Atkin patiently guides Kardashian, who sat in a chair preparing to take on the task, through her curling process. In between notes of caution, the Ouai founder is heard saying "There you go, back and away," and "No your thumb goes down you hold it like this!". However, Kardashian had a more amusing reaction, giggling as she wrapped a section of her hair around the curling iron.

"We sure lived, laughed and loved during our annoying stage. HBD my @khloekardashian!!! ♥️♥️♥️, Atkin captioned the birthday tribute.

Kardashian commented on the video, revealing that she still can't curl her hair despite Atkin's efforts. "Dear lord! Not the hair tutorial video 🤦🏼‍♀️ by the way, still can't do it," she wrote.

Atkin wasn't the only one to celebrate Kardashian's birthday – Instagram was filled with heartfelt posts dedicated to the television personality.

Kris Jenner took a trip down memory lane with an Instagram carousel that included sweet childhood snapshots with her daughter.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!!" Jenner, 66, wrote. "You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude. You are kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, gracious and you have incredible character."

Jenner went on to describe her daughter as the "strongest woman I have ever met" who's taught her "how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way."

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian also uploaded their own posts with only loving words for their younger sister – a gallery shared by the SKIMS founder capturing the two bonding over pizza and a duo of childhood photos shared by the Poosh founder.

While Kardashian has spent the last year experiencing highs and lows in her personal life, she's also taken successful strides in her style-related endeavors.

For one, the Good American founder saw her inclusive denim brand through large-scale collaborations, including a spot on retailer Anthropologie in early June and a collection with Zara back in April.

In May, the entrepreneur also attended her first Met Gala alongside her sisters and momager. She honored the institute's "A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibit and the evening's Gilded Glamour dress code, in a dazzling gold beaded fringe Moschino gown and an opulent Gatsby-like black shawl and matching gloves.

"We did it in like 10 days. [Moschino creative director ]Jeremy [Scott] I love you. It's fab," Kardashian said of her ensemble in conversation with La La Anthony on the red carpet.

She also shared opened up about first appearance at fashion's biggest night, which was made even more special with her family by her side.