Khloé Kardashian‘s known for keeping it real. So when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave fans an inside peek at her everyday makeup routine in a new Vogue video, she admitted that sometimes even she goes a little overboard with her nose contour.

As Kardashian, 35, began to demonstrate her technique she said, “So one of my favorite things is nose contour. But this does stress me out a little bit.”

The reality star explained that it’s often hard for her to know whether the contour will look as good in a photograph as it does in person. “In person and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different,” Kardashian said. “So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!”

She avoids using too much powder by putting on product with a slim oval Artis brush that he calls “nose contour for dummies,” which makes application goof-proof.

As Kardashian drew two “11”-shaped lines from her eyebrow at the bridge of her nose and down to make her nose appear slimmer, she revealed that her sister Kim Kardashian West likes to play a game where she guesses who did the Revenge Body star’s makeup that day.

“Cause everyone has their own technique and I do know that some people make my face look different. I think that’s really cool. I mean it doesn’t offend me,” Kardashian said. “I just think it’s what makeup is supposed to do.”

Besides her nose, the star also uses her M.A.C Cosmetics Contour Palette to contour her jawline, which she said makes her face look smaller.

“Especially after baby, when you have had a baby [and] you’re working on losing weight, and you’re still not losing that much weight. [In] your face you just feel so big. This I swear is like a magic eraser. I sit here and I’m just like, ‘Please go away! Come again another day. Please! Or just don’t come!'” Kardashian hilariously joked.

Kardashian’s never been afraid to shut down internet trolls who come after her with Photoshop accusations. In April 2019, critics commented on a selfie she shared writing that it looked like she edited it too much. “Your eyes got pulled back too much,” one person wrote.

Kardashian replied to the comment, making it clear that the criticism wasn’t bringing her down.

“now my eyes are pulled back? Lol oh man… you guys are really reaching. But sure, whatever you want to believe. I’m good with whatever babe 💜much love sent your way,” the star wrote.

When another person commented saying they were disappointed to see Kardashian cover up her mole on her right cheek, one fan swiftly jumped to her defense. “I have 3 on mine. Ahh the miracles of foundation and the laziness of taking it off with a q-tip in those spots,” the person wrote.

Kardashian appeared to be grateful for the love and sent multiple kiss face emojis to the supporter in the comments.