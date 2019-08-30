Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Haters Accusing Her of Getting Lip Injections by Removing Comments

Khloé Kardashian does not have time for cyberbullies.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned off the comments on her latest Instagram selfie, after social media users reportedly accused her of getting lip injections.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

According to Cosmopolitan, the reality star, 35, received a slew of negative comments about her appearance in her new Instagram post, reporting that one commenter wrote “God what happened” while another posted, “I’m sorry but your lips are overdone, it looks nasty.”

Others accused her of getting work done, like a nose job and lip injections. “If you can’t close your lips 👄… too much filler.”

Kardashian shared the selfies to show off her dewy skin after a facial treatment from Skin Thesis. “Hey glow!!! ✨ #ad Shout out to Melissa @skinthesisinc for my healthy glowing skin 💋,” she captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time the star has been called out for her Instagram photos.

In April 2019, critics commented on a selfie she shared writing that it looked like she edited it too much. “Your eyes got pulled back too much,” one person wrote.

Kardashian replied to the comment, making it clear that the criticism wasn’t bringing her down.

“now my eyes are pulled back? Lol oh man… you guys are really reaching. But sure, whatever you want to believe. I’m good with whatever babe 💜much love sent your way,” the star wrote.

And earlier this month, Kardashian was accused of using her 16-month-old baby True as an accessory in the Instagram photos she shared during their Bahamas getaway.

After posting a photo walking along the beach carrying True, one Instagram user asked the star, “U do know that your baby isn’t an accessory right?”

“Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?” the mother of one replied.

“I am her mother and we will celebrate life together everyday,” Kardashian continued in her Monday response. “True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”