Khalid Is the Face of Levi's First Men's Chino Collection: 'They're So Comfortable to Hang Out in'

Levi’s latest launch is the item every guy has been waiting for — a khaki pant that has the quality of the brand’s beloved blue jeans but with a fit that looks anything but the basic dad-pant.

The iconic denim brand just released its first-ever chino collection, Levi’s XX Chino, and tapped the super-cool and über-talented singer Khalid to front the campaign.

The purpose of the line is to give the closet staple a youthful upgrade with a more contemporary fit. The pant comes in three different styles (Standard Taper, Slim Taper and Straight Cropped) in fun colors such as pink and jade blue, alongside the classic black, olive green and navy, that each have a more worn-in, casual look and feel that isn’t too crisp or precious.

So to show off the new styles, Khalid, 21, collaborated on the campaign, shot by his close friend and Los Angeles-based photographer Ro.Lexx, in which he models the variety of colors and cuts in still images and video.

“I love using clothing to express myself,” the six-time Grammy nominee said in a press release. “I love that Levi’s offers so many options that look awesome and are so comfortable to hang out in.”

“He’s the perfect embodiment of the Levi’s spirit — his authenticity, his personal style and optimism, the way he uses his voice for good beyond his music and always leads with his values,” says Jennifer Sey, Chief Marketing Officer Global Brands, Levi Strauss & Co. “It’s been an honor and a joy to bring this campaign to life with such an enthusiastic partner. We hope our fans like it as much as we do.”

The collection officially hit Levi’s stores and Levi.com on Wednesday, and to celebrate, the brand threw an epic star-studded bash at Levi’s Haus Miami, featuring a performance by the model himself, Khalid, along with DJ sets by Gianni Lee, Kitty Cash and SIMIHAZE. Khalid sang a medley of hits from both American Teen and Free Spirit.

The guest list included Hollywood A-listers like Top Gun: Maverick‘s Miles Teller and Glen Powell and former NFL stars Terrell Owens and Marshall Faulk who partied at the brand’s latest temporary retail experience location in Miami, which holds its most innovative Tailor Shop, interactive one-of-a-kind experiences and artist collaborations.

Khalid for Levi’s XX Chino collection ($78-$88) is available now at Levi’s stores and Levi.com.