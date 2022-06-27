From their first date to their wedding day, here's a look back at Kevin Love and Kate Bock's sweet love story

Kevin Love and Kate Bock scored at love.

The NBA star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently tied the knot on June 25 and their sweet wedding ceremony was reminiscent of their first date together seven years ago.

Love and Bock first met each other over a cup of coffee in New York City in 2015.

Since their first meeting, the couple has been attached at the hip, going on romantic dinners, supporting each other at work-related events, and even traveling the world together.

Six years after their first date, the athlete popped the question in January 2021, asking the entrepreneur and founder of Love Kate to marry him. The engagement prompted double the celebration, as it followed Bock's birthday the day prior.

The duo eventually got married during the summer of 2022 during a joyous celebration in front of close family and friends.

From their first date to their wedding day, keep scrolling for a look back at Love and Bock's sweet love story.

July 31, 2015: Kevin Love and Kate Bock first meet

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Kate Bock/Instagram

Love and Bock "met through a cup of coffee" at the St. Regis Hotel in N.Y.C. on July 31, 2015, according to the basketball player's Instagram post. Bock confirmed the date on her social media page.

"We had a ton of stuff in common, middle child, obviously I did my background check," Love told Graham Bensinger of Bock during an interview with Graham Bensinger.

When asked if it was "love at first sight" the two were hesitant to answer, specifically Bock who said she "doesn't think you can love someone until you know them." Regardless, she said she "kind of thinks so," adding, "I think we were pretty into it."

June 20, 2016: Kate Bock and Kevin Love go Instagram official

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Kate Bock/Instagram

Bock posted about Love for the first time in celebration of his Cleveland Cavaliers team winning the NBA Championships on June 19, 2016.

"AHHHHH CHAMPIONS !!!! 🏆🏆🏆 LETS GO CAVS !!!! 💥💥💥🏀🏀🏀⚡️⚡️⚡️," she captioned the post.

Though the photo didn't allude to anything romantic, the model later uploaded a snap with her beau a month later from their west coast vacation together. She captioned the post, "California Lovin' ☀️☀️☀️🍉🍉🍉🏁🏁🏁."

Sept. 1, 2017: Kevin Love and Kate Bock star in a Banana Republic campaign together

In 2017, Love became the first athlete to be named a brand ambassador for Banana Republic and he had Bock by his side to shoot the campaign, which centered around the concept "Power Forward" (a play-off of Love's position on the Cleveland Cavaliers).

The shoot gave an inside peek at the couple's day-to-day life, including the couple lounging in their pajamas while sipping on coffee (a subtle nod to when they first met).

Throughout 2017, both Bock and Love starred in multiple campaigns together for the clothing retailer due to his ambassadorship.

Dec. 25, 2018: Kevin Love and Kate Bock create an Instagram account for their dog

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Vestry/Instagram

The athlete and model not only have love for each other, but they're just as infatuated with their dog, Vestry.

While Love and Bock are both constantly posting pictures of their "human-like" Hungarian Vizsla on their respective Instagrams, the pup has its own account as well.

Coming up with the social media page, Love explained to PEOPLE that it was all Bock's idea. "Kate started the Instagram [in 2018]," he said, as Bock added, "It was just to share pictures of the dog between us, and then she gained her own following."

May 2, 2019: Kevin Love and Kate Bock talk about mental health awareness

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Kate Bock/Instagram

Love stopped by the Today show in May 2019 to talk about the importance of mental health, as he's been a huge advocate for generating awareness on the topic. For the TV appearance, Bock was by his side, as was pup Vestry, for support.

"V and I supporting Kevin at the @todayshow where he spoke about the importance of mental health and his new foundation @kevinlovefund ✨✨✨ Go check it out it to learn more 🖤," the model wrote on Instagram.

Aug. 28, 2019: Kevin Love comforts Kate Bock after her head injury

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Kevin Love/Instagram

The two are avid adventurers and constantly traveling, but their getaways aren't always calm and relaxing — specifically, their trip to Wyoming.

What was supposed to be a fun excursion of white water rafting in Jackson Hole quickly turned traumatizing when the rough rapids flipped the couple's boat, leaving Bock with a serious head injury.

"Can't take her anywhere — @katebock got her head stapled shut after a nasty (but epic) spill. 'Only head injury we've seen in 34 years.' 🤕🤕🤕 FYI we laughed the entire thing off and will be going back 🤘🏻🤘🏻, Love wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos showing his girlfriend in the hospital.

The athlete also shared the extremeness of the water activity and its aftermath. "Wish I had the video for you—this was a hell of a sequence," he wrote. "Not enough weight and the rapids will toss you. 🚣🏻‍♀️🚣🏻‍♀️🚣🏻‍♀️"

Feb. 19, 2020: Kevin Love and Kate Bock meet Barack Obama for a good cause

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Kevin Love/Instagram

The athlete's nonprofit organization, the Kevin Love Fund, teamed up with the Obama Foundation for an impactful discussion about the power of sports and leadership. He spoke on a panel alongside fellow NBA athletes Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"It was incredible to join President @barackobama in Chicago, alongside @cp3 and @giannis_an34, for a powerful conversation on how we can all do our part to inspire the next generation of leaders," Love wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself beside Barack Obama and Bock.

"This is so much bigger than basketball. 1 in 7 kids deal with a mental health issue and more than half go untreated," he added. "And I hope that with our platforms, we can continue to bring awareness to mental health and work towards building the right tools that can be accessible to everyone. @kevinlovefund @obamafoundation 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

April 7, 2020: Kate Bock shares her first picture with Kevin Love

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Kate Bock/Instagram

On April 7, 2020, Bock shared the first picture she ever took with Love. Though it's unclear where exactly the photo was taken, the sweet snap showcased the athlete placing a sweet kiss on the model's cheek as they glistened in the sun.

Sept. 7, 2020: Kate Bock posts a birthday tribute for Kevin Love

Bock penned a heartfelt note to Love in celebration of his birthday on Sept. 7. The Instagram caption accompanied a series of cute photos of the couple sharing smiles and enjoying each other's company.

"To the Birthday Boy. Your humor makes me cry tears of laughter regularly, your thoughtfulness is beyond anything I've ever known, your generosity is without expectation, your work ethic is aspirational and your patience for teaching me rap lyrics is remarkable. I love you so much and am proud to have you by my side. JOYEUX ANNIVERSAIRE!! L'CHAIM!! 🥂🥂🥂" she wrote.

Nov. 26, 2020: Kevin Love and Kate Bock celebrate Thanksgiving together

The couple celebrated Thanksgiving together in November 2020. Bock shared the festivities on her Instagram and captioned the roundup, "Happy Thanksgiving !! LOVE, from ours to yours. 🖤🖤🖤"

The event showcased a stunning spread of vegetables for their Thanksgiving feast, in addition to adorable videos of the couple with their dog.

January 31, 2021: Kevin Love and Kate Bock get engaged

Love proposed to Bock on Jan. 31, 2021. The joyous affair was extra special as it came just a few days after Bock's 33rd birthday.

"Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined," Bock wrote alongside black and white photos of her and Love kissing, among others. "I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love. Heart bursting all day & night."

Meanwhile, Love wrote: "'Souls tend to go back to who feels like home.' My Fiancé. The Joy of My Life."

Feb. 1, 2021: Kate Bock gushes over her engagement ring from Kevin Love

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Kate Bock/Instagram

A few days later, Bock chatted with PEOPLE about the romantic proposal that left her "completely surprised" and gushed about the engagement ring Love presented to her.

"I wasn't involved in the ring design at all. Kevin did it all himself," she said. "It's gorgeous. I couldn't love it more! It's a vintage diamond cut from the 1930s for Cartier and it's set in a very chic vintage Cartier setting."

March 1, 2021: Kate Bock says Kevin Love is supportive of her modeling

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Kate Bock/Instagram

In an exclusive Q&A with PEOPLE, Bock spoke about being named the first 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and how her then-fiancé has always been "very supportive" of her work.

"I always send him little sneak peeks along the way while we shoot; it's always exciting to be able to share little moments I'm proud of with him," she said.

June 19, 2021: Kate Bock posts NBA championship anniversary tribute for Kevin Love

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Kate Bock/Instagram

The model posted a sweet throwback on the anniversary of when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championships on June 19, 2016.

The roundup consisted of celebratory photos following the big game, one being the model kissing Love on the cheek as they posed alongside the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

July 1, 2021: Kate Bock and Kevin Love go on date night before the Olympics

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Kate Bock/Instagram

Bock and Love enjoyed a romantic date night at one of N.Y.C.'s finest dining eateries, Eleven Madison Park, home to acclaimed celebrity chef Daniel Humm. The evening was a special one as it preceded Love's travels to Tokyo to compete in the 2021 Games.

"We came to @elevenmadisonpark for our first dinner in the city after the @cavs won the championship and now for our last date night before @kevinlove heads to the Olympics," Bock captioned the series of pics.

She added, "It's more than a dinner, it's art and it's delivered like a flawless symphony. We love you, @danielhumm, you've created something really special. 🖤"

April 8, 2021: Kevin Love and Kate Bock vacation in Canada

Love and Bock jetted off to a frigid escape when they vacationed in Vancouver, Canada in April 2021. As usual, their trip consisted of much physical activity such as kayaking in breathtaking, crystal-clear waters and playing with their pup in the snowy mountains.

Feb. 10, 2022: Kate Bock talks wedding plans with Kevin Love

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline Credit: Kate Bock/Instagram

Bock spoke with PEOPLE ahead of her nuptials with Love and detailed their wedding-planning process as a couple.

"I'm very lucky that we're both aligned with our style and aesthetic when it comes to home decor or weddings or style," Bock said. "Luckily, there haven't been too many disagreements on it. We're very much aligned and really excited to bring our dream party that we can throw for all of our friends and family together."

She continued, "We both grew up in different states, and then different countries, and then lived in many different states kind of following our careers. We have people all over the world, so I think we're just really excited to have all of our people in one place."

April 5, 2022: Kevin Love says he's "super excited" to marry Kate Bock

Just as Bock opened up about the seamless wedding-planning process, Love also shared with PEOPLE his excitement for the big day.

Noting that planning for their summertime wedding was going "good," Love told PEOPLE exclusively, "We have the location set, we're going to be in New York City, and now we're just making all the minor decisions."

"But I feel like the accumulation of those minor decisions adds up to being the big decisions," he continued. "Like all the little intrinsic small details add up — but it's good."

June 25, 2022: Kevin Love and Kate Bock get married

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding Credit: Allan Zepeda

Love and Bock tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends on June 25.

"The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model told PEOPLE exclusively.