Kevin Jonas is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram on Thursday, the Jonas Brother, 31, debuted an inner forearm tattoo of wife Danielle Jonas, which was inspired by her cameo in his “Sucker” music video.

“Brand new addition to the fam. So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with @daniellejonas forever!” Kevin captioned the post.

The first black and white snap shows a close-up of the abstract line-drawn portrait, while the second is a still shot of Danielle’s memorable music video appearance, in which she walks a group of corgis while wearing a bubble gum pink Giambattista Valli tulle ball gown.

Fans praised Kevin for the sweet tribute in the comment section.

“Awwww.. This is so cute.. ❤❤,” one user said. While another wrote, “oh wow 😍 love this.”

The Los Angeles-based tattoo shop that Kevin tagged in his post, Winterstone, also shared the same photo with the caption, “For his wife #singleneedle #delicatelysharp #1 #sucker #jonasbrothers #wife @kevinjonas wear it with pride!”

Danielle, 33, starred alongside her sister-in-laws Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the royals-inspired music video, which premiered in February and marked the start of the Jonas Brothers’s successful pop music comeback. The youngest band member Nick Jonas credits the video’s success to the trio of wives known as the J Sisters.

“We knew that context needed to be given about where we are now. And I think the biggest piece of that puzzle is those three incredible women who stand by our side,” Jonas, 26, said in Cigar Aficionado’s October cover story. “And they stole the show in our video.”

The opening scene features the brothers wearing eye-catching ensembles — a red bedazzled suit jacket for Kevin, all red attire for Nick, including a vest that accentuated his biceps and a traditional black jacket and turtleneck for middle brother Joe Jonas.

Throughout the video, each couple gets their chance to shine (and share some PDA) before they all come together as a group and pose while an artist paints their portrait. It shows the group rocking numerous avant-garde costumes as they live out their Alice in Wonderland fantasies around Hatfield House in England, Queen Elizabeth I’s childhood home.

The video has racked up over 200 million views to date and earned four nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards. “Sucker” won the MTV VMA for best pop, and while it missed out on snagging video of the year, Nick joked that if they had won the night’s biggest honor, “The ladies have to go up and accept it on our behalf, because they absolutely stole the show.”

Kevin and Danielle wed at a French-style château in Huntington, New York on Dec. 19, 2009 after two years of dating. They met while vacationing with their families in the Bahamas in May 2007 and now have two daughters, Alena Rose, 5, and Valentina Angelina, 2½.