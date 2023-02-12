Kevin Hart Says He Is Going to Wear 'an Eagles Onesie' to Rep the Team During Super Bowl 2023

Kevin Hart will be repping his hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, with some unconventional merch during their Super Bowl 2023 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While attending Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday, the comedian, 43, told PEOPLE that he will be wearing "an Eagles onesie" to the big game on Sunday.

Hart got in the celebratory spirit at the event, where he passed shots out to other stars on the red carpet while pushing a shopping cart with tequila, before taking one for himself.

"It feels amazing," Hart told PEOPLE earlier this month of the Eagles making the Super Bowl. "This is my second Super Bowl with the Eagles. During my time on this earth, if I can get two wins out of it, that's even bigger. My fingers are crossed, all superstition is kicked in and I would love to come home with another win. That would put me on cloud nine."

For the Philadelphia native, being an Eagles fan is also "a family and friends thing."

"We're excited. It's something that we use and attach to ourselves as a staple or a moment of tradition," Hart said.

Some of these friends include big Philadelphia personalities such as James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and Lil Baby, whom Hart cheered alongside at the most recent Philadelphia playoff game.

"We had a lot of vets that were in the building as well that came to support the Eagles. It was a star-studded event," Hart said.

He added, "More importantly, it was a Philadelphia pride event, and that's what I love to see. I love to see people embrace this city on a high level and be hype and proud about not just a big game, but about our involvement. That's what it was."

Hart will be starring in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial for DraftKings. He recently told PEOPLE that his team at Hartbeat worked with him to "develop something truly special" to air during the big game.

"We got to tap into some relationships, big cameos and hit the button on the head with messaging while giving an extreme amount of personality and fun to what I think is going to be a truly unique spot during the Super Bowl," Hart said.

The ad includes some recognizable faces, including the likes of Tony Hawk, David Ortiz, Lisa Leslie, Julius Erving "Doctor J," The Undertaker, Emmitt Smith and Ludacris.

In getting some of his celebrity friends to join him in the commercial, Hart said, "It's a business of relationships and how you nurture and carry and treat them throughout the years. I prioritize them and when I call they respond. That's something that I take an extreme amount of pride in."

The comedian continued, "I think that people are going to be blown away. They're great cameos and there's a great reason for those cameos to be in this spot."

While viewers can watch Hart's DraftKings commercial during the Super Bowl on FOX, the comedian is watching the game live in Arizona. "I am looking forward to just experiencing it with my friends, my family and hopefully taking home a massive win," he said.

Super Bowl LVII, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, will kick off Sunday evening.